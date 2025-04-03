Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order links are already being populated below (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date is Wednesday, April 9, one week after the video presentation that revealed the launch date, price and launch games.

The Switch 2 release date is June 5, 2025, which means that between April 9 and June 5, you’ll have 57 days to buy the new Nintendo console. Make it count. Retail store managers in the US that The Shortcut talked to, including GameStop and Best Buy employees, have said they saw “significant demand” from customers.

The biggest question being asked in person and on the phone at GameStop has been, “What time will pre-orders start on April 9?” Right now, retailers haven’t given us the exact pre-order time but hinted that it “could happen at midnight on April 9” online.

The increase in demand could outstrip the supply of the Switch 2 console. I heard that fear from retail managers I spoke to before yesterday’s Nintendo Direct presentation. Of course, that was before Nintendo revealed the Switch 2 price as $449.99, $50 more than initially expected, and before some launch games were priced at $80.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order pages are already live at most stores (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order pages

The Nintendo Switch 2 isn’t in stock yet, but four major online stores in the US already have pages dedicated to both the standalone Switch 2 and its Mario Kart World bundle. This includes Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy and Target.

Missing among these stores is Amazon, which may not have pre-orders in the US. I bought the original Nintendo Switch from Amazon in 2017, but the American retailer’s relationship has changed with Nintendo. We’ve reached out to see if we can get any confirmation about Amazon selling Switch 2 pre-orders.

Walmart and Best Buy may have the most Switch 2 console inventory, two big retail chains that move a lot of electronics throughout the United States. In fact, Best Buy is so eager for this launch that, in select cities, it will open up at midnight on the Switch 2 release date of April 9. Best Buy is catering to loyal Nintendo gamers who want the console on day one and minute one.

The My Nintendo Store won’t have pre-orders until May 8

My Nintendo Store pre-order invites start May 8

If you really want Nintendo Switch 2 on its April 9 release date, you’ll want to secure your purchase on April 8 at one of the four stores listed above. Nintendo does plan to sell the console through its My Nintendo Store, but not until May 8.

This means, if you run into problems trying to check out on May 8, the reservations for the Switch 2 may be gone by then at Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop. Nintendo’s online store does have some anti-scalper protections in place, including requiring a Nintendo Switch Online account. You must be the account purchaser, have had the account for at least 12 months and have 50 gameplay hours – before April 2.

There’s no guarantee you’ll receive a Nintendo Switch 2 invite from the My Nintendo Store, and because it’s happening after other pre-orders, save yourself a headache and pre-order it on April 9.