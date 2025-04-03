🔋 The Nintendo Switch 2's battery life lasts 2 to 6 hours in handheld mode, depending on the game

Nintendo Switch 2 is, undoubtedly, a dramatic improvement on the previous console in almost every way. But what about the Nintendo Switch 2 battery life? Will you be running for a charger more often?

Nintendo quietly shared the details of the Nintendo Switch 2's battery life on its technical specs page, and some players who enjoy long gaming sessions might be disappointed.

Nintendo Switch 2 battery life: how long does it last?

The Nintendo Switch 2's battery life lasts 2 to 6 hours in handheld mode, depending on the game you're playing. That's less than the 4.5 to 9 hours you get on the revised 2019 Nintendo Switch. However, it's comparable to the original Switch's battery life, which lasted between 2.5 and 6.5 hours.

Why is the Nintendo Switch 2 battery life worse?

The Nintendo Switch 2 has a 120 Hz display so it stands to reason that if you're running a game at higher frame rates and with HDR enabled, expect battery life to run out faster.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is also pushing more pixels, with a larger, 1080p screen instead of the 720p resolution we've been used to. Increased hardware power also requires more juice, which impacts battery life.

Switch 2 battery life vs Steam Deck OLED

The Nintendo Switch 2's battery life doesn't compare favorably to Valve's Steam Deck OLED, though it's difficult to compare like-for-like. The Steam Deck OLED battery lasts 3 to 12 hours. However, it differs greatly depending on the game you're playing and the settings you're using. The Steam Deck OLED's settings can be tinkered with greatly, including what refresh rate the screen runs at, as well as the power being drawn. That means you can eke out more battery life, or use the full power of the system.

Switch 2 battery life vs PlayStation Portal

Typically, the PlayStation Portal's battery life ranges between 4 and 9 hours. That's obviously more than the Nintendo Switch 2, but again, it isn't a straightforward comparison. The PlayStation Portal is a streaming device, which lets you play PS5 games remotely.

How to improve the Nintendo Switch 2's battery life

If you want to achieve the most battery life possible when playing on Nintendo Switch 2, you'll want to do the following:

Lower your screen brightness

Play at 60fps, not 120fps (game permitting)

Use headphones instead of the console's built-in speakers

Play at lower volumes

Turn off vibration

Again, the type of game you're playing will ultimately dictate how long you can play between charges. More graphically intensive games, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, drain the Nintendo Switch's battery far quicker than something like Snipperclips, so your mileage may vary.

