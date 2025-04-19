Nintendo Switch 2 accessory prices have increased (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Nintendo Switch 2 prices have increased, even if the console itself hasn’t gotten more expensive. Since the April 2 Nintendo Direct, accessories have become more costly, a good thing to know as you head into the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order time.

Our infographic shows that Switch 2 accessory prices in the United States range from Nintendo’s new camera to the Pro controller. Most of the items went up by $5, with two outliers that increased by $10 (the docking set) and $1 (the Joy-Con 2 straps).

You’ll pay more money for Nintendo Switch 2 accessories (Infographic credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The Shortcut’s exclusive Nintendo Switch 2 infographic is based on our data table embedded below. According to Nintendo, these accessory “price adjustments” are “due to changes in market conditions.” Initially, the Switch 2 pre-order in the US was delayed from April 9 due to US tariffs. It’s been rescheduled for April 24.

The good news is that when stores like Walmart and Target start selling the Switch 2 console at midnight on April 24, you’ll pay the same amount that Nintendo announced on April 2. The Switch 2 console costs $449.99, while the console with Mario Kart World costs $499.99.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order times on April 24

Three out of five stores that are scheduled to sell the console on April 24 have told The Shortcut what time reservations can be obtained. Walmart and Target will start pre-orders at 12am ET / 11pm CT / 10pm MT / 9pm PT. GameStop will be later in the morning for both in-store and online pre-orders starting at 11am ET online.

Best Buy Switch 2 pre-orders could happen any time on April 24, as they haven’t announced a specific time. Sam’s Club is also leaving their pre-order time as a mystery, but they have uploaded dedicated pre-order pages.

