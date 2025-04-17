(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

7:08am ET: For Mario Kart World, custom kart builds are out, but adorable costumes for characters are in! It’s not clear how these costumes work just yet, but some screenshots released by Nintendo show Princess Peach in a Fire Flower kimono, and Toadette wearing a train conductor outfit. Told you they were adorable!

6:31am ET: Here’s something that we haven’t seen before. Nintendo has turned off comments for the Mario Kart World Direct. It’s hardly a surprise, as its Treehouse Live event was hammered with people demanding Nintendo “drop the price”. Clearly, Nintendo doesn’t want people being distracted by the same comments this time around, especially as it tries to sell us on the $80 value of Mario Kart World.

5:56am ET: I sunk hundreds of hours into Mario Kart 8, so I’m super excited about Mario Kart World. As much as I loved Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, if you were one of the 12 million people who bought a Wii U and a copy of MK8 (yes, I was one of them) then it wasn’t really a new game. However, Mario Kart World is a brand-new experience, not just a port with DLC. And that already makes it extra special. Plus, you can play as a cow from Moo Moo Meadows.

4:44am ET: Start your engines, Mario Kart fans. Today we’re getting a 15-minute, in-depth look at Mario Kart World, which is easily one of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 launch games. We could also finally get a new Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date, so keep an eye out for that.

As for Mario Kart World, the game takes the series in a new direction – specifically, off track. You can freely drive between courses, explore the world like never before, and glide, grind, and wall jump your way around.

The game’s free roaming mechanic hasn’t been fully explained, which is something that will no doubt be a core focus in today’s Nintendo Direct. We should also get a reminder of some of the game’s new modes, like Knockout Tour, where players are eliminated depending on their position until one racer remains.

Mario Kart World releases alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5 and is also available as part of a bundle for $499.99. I just pre-ordered the Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK and grabbed the Mario Kart World bundle as you’re saving $30 as opposed to buying the console and game separately.

And that’s because, as fantastic as Mario Kart World looks, Nintendo has priced it at $79.99. That’s a new price threshold that we haven’t seen before, and it’s understandably led to a lot of backlash from fans. Sony and Microsoft only just introduced $70 games for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but now Nintendo has opened the door to $80 games. Gaming sure is getting expensive, huh?

Nevertheless, Nintendo believes its $80 price tag for Mario Kart World is justified, and we’ll see whether that’s the case during today’s Mario Kart World Direct. I’ll be covering all the announcements right here on our Mario Kart World live blog so you don’t miss a thing.

The show is still a good few hours away, so put on some Nintendo Music, sit back, and let me keep you company with regular Mario Kart World-related updates.

