(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

🤫 Nintendo has disabled comments for the Mario Kart World Direct to avoid any distractions from its presentation

😬 The decision follows a flood of "drop the price" demands during the Nintendo Treehouse Live event

📈 Mario Kart World is priced at $79.99, exceeding the $70 standard for next-gen games

🤷‍♂️ Nintendo is employing a "variable pricing" strategy for its first-party Switch 2 games

Today's Mario Kart World Direct is set to give us a closer look at one of the most exciting Nintendo Switch 2 launch games. But don't expect to see any feedback from the viewing audience during the presentation.

Nintendo has decided to turn off comments for the Mario Kart World Direct after its Nintendo Treehouse Live event was overrun by people demanding Nintendo "drop the price" of its new console and games.

This continued for the full two days of Nintendo Treehouse Live, leading two former Nintendo employees to conclude that the Japanese company was facing a "crisis moment".

Drop the… (Credit: The Shortcut)

Nintendo clearly wants to avoid its Mario Kart World Direct being hammered by the same demand, and ultimately distracting from the presentation. However, this is the first time Nintendo has turned off comments on a Direct in recent memory and shows that the company isn't oblivious to complaints online.

Mario Kart World is set to cost $79.99, an unprecedented price point that exceeds the $70 pricing we've only just gotten used to on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Nintendo has defended its prices, and said it is employing a "variable pricing" strategy this generation. For example, despite being another first-party Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, Donkey Kong Bananza will cost $69.99.

We're covering today's Direct on our Mario Kart World live blog. Unfortunately for Nintendo, they can't silence us, but don't worry: we won't spam the page with "drop the price". Instead, you'll find all the big announcements and some insightful commentary about the game. There's also a slim chance that we might get a new Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date if Nintendo drops one after the presentation concludes, so stay tuned for that.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.