Could we see Hi-Fi Rush on Nintendo Switch 2? (Credit: The Shortcut)

Xbox head Phil Spencer has reiterated his vow to support Nintendo's Switch 2, though we've only seen one game coming to the platform from Microsoft's studios so far.

In an interview with Variety, Spencer said that "Nintendo has been a great partner" and that he's a "big believer in what Nintendo means for this industry".

"So we’ve been supporting Switch 1, I want to support Switch 2. Nintendo has been a great partner. We think it is a unique way for us to reach players who aren’t PC players, who aren’t players on Xbox," Spencer told Variety.

"It lets us continue to grow our community of people that care about the franchises that we have, and that’s really important for us to make sure we continue to invest in our games. I’m really a big believer in what Nintendo means for this industry and us continuing to support them. And getting the support from them for our franchises, I think, is an important part of our future."

Shortly after the Nintendo Switch was first revealed, Spencer said he reached out to Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa to congratulate the team on the reveal. He also praised one new aspect of the console.

“I was exchanging emails with Furukawa-san, the CEO of Nintendo. I gave him a big congrats and said my old eyes appreciate the larger screen,” Spencer said.

Despite Spencer's promise, only one of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games is actually owned by Microsoft: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4. It's hard to pin down exactly what titles Microsoft will bring to Switch 2 next, but Hi-Fi Rush seems like an obvious choice. A Doom: The Dark Ages port would also make sense, as Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal came to Nintendo Switch, despite its hardware limitations.

Speaking of Doom, Microsoft just revealed three Doom: The Dark Ages-inspired Xbox accessories. An Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller and Xbox Series X console wrap are available for fans who want to show their love for the Doom slayer.

