(Credit: iD Software)

Microsoft is ramping up its marketing push for the next big upcoming Xbox game, Doom: The Dark Ages. And it looks like fans will have three Doom-laden Xbox accessories to choose from to celebrate the launch of iD Software's next game.

According to trusted leaker bilbill-kun, Microsoft is set to release a Doom: The Dark Ages Xbox Wireless Controller, a Doom: The Dark Ages Xbox console wrap, and a Doom: The Dark Ages Elite Series 2 controller.

While we await an official announcement from Microsoft, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller will apparently be blood red, with black grips, while the Xbox console wrap will feature a cracked-like texture and bloody characters in a demonic language.

The Xbox Doom controller was previously spotted on Phil Spencer's shelf by XboxEra. Xbox head Spencer is known for hiding easter eggs of future Xbox products on his shelf, and the controller was spotted during tour with NBC Today.

Can you spot the Doom Xbox controller? (Credit: Microsoft via NBC and XboxEra)

All three Xbox Doom accessories will be exclusive to the Microsoft Store. However, it's likely the Xbox Wireless Controller will be available at other retailers later.

In terms of price and release date, the Xbox Wireless Controller will cost 79.99 Euros (probably $79.99 in the US) and release on April 18.

The last time Microsoft released a game-specific controller design and console skin was for Starfield, so it's clearly backing Doom: The Dark Ages to succeed.

Unlike Starfield, Doom: The Dark Ages will be available on PS5 when it releases on May 15. It's also coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on day one.

To date, Microsoft has released 31 different Xbox Series X controller colors since the Xbox Series X and S launched in 2020.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.