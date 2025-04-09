📆 The Xbox Games Showcase will return on June 8, highlighting upcoming Xbox games

Microsoft has announced a new Xbox Games Showcase, which will be livestreamed Sunday, June 8.

The show follows in the footsteps of 2023's Starfield Direct and the 2024 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct. Expect the same format: Microsoft will focus on upcoming Xbox games, and end the presentation by focusing on one of its marquee titles.

This year will be no different, as Microsoft will follow the Xbox Games Showcase with The Outer Worlds 2 Direct. Obsidian's sci-fi RPG is due out this year, and we'll learn about new gameplay details and hear from the people making the game.

Xbox fans will also be keen to hear what's coming from Microsoft's first-party studios and what third-party publishers have in store. With Fable delayed until 2026, Microsoft will want to show it has a healthy suite of games to keep players entertained in the months ahead.

It's likely that the vast majority of games shown will be available on Xbox Game Pass, as Microsoft continues to push the value of its subscription service.

There's less chance of new hardware from Microsoft, but it's impossible to rule it out. An Xbox handheld in partnership with Asus has been heavily rumored, and Microsoft could use the Xbox Games Showcase to announce it. It's also unlikely that a new Xbox console will be revealed.

Still, if you're a Xbox fan, it'll be worth tuning into the Xbox Games Showcase on June 8. It airs at 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST. We'll be covering the event right here on The Shortcut as a live blog, so if you'd prefer an easy way to keep up with all the announcements, check back here on June 8.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.