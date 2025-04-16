👏 Switch 2 game developers have mostly heaped strong praise on Nintendo for adding more power to the new console

💪 It should enable them to make more daring games, to take advantage of its beefed-up internals

🙏 The participants in Nintendo Life's interview mostly seemed especially positive for the future of the console for development

⚙️ The console benefits from a larger 1080p, 120Hz screen, as well as Nvidia's DLSS upscaling tech. It can also display at 4K when docked

It's no secret that the Nintendo Switch 2 is a much more powerful console than its predecessor. It’s now capable of supporting Nvidia DLSS and ray tracing, and some Nintendo Switch 2 games can run at 120fps.

As much as fans have been quick to praise its increased power, so too have game developers. In a recent Nintendo Life roundtable interview, various game devs have been quick to praise the Switch 2's increase in oomph.

James Montagna of WayForward said the console’s beefier specs were “huge” for the studio, arguing that having more powerful hardware “dramatically expands the possibilities for innovative and complex gameplay ideas that previously were just out of reach”.

Manfred Linzner of Shin’en echoed similar sentiments to Montagna, stating that with the increased power in the Switch 2, his studio now has “broader technical possibilities and much more power”. Linzner said the studio can take advantage of the console’s specs to find “new untapped potential that is only possible with the new hardware”.

Andy Pearson of PQube had similar sentiments to Linzner, with the Switch 2 having a “substantial impact” on their development approach, allowing the studio to “more faithfully preserve creators' original visions for their games” – something he called “tremendously exciting”.

For Sophie Smart of No More Robots, the Switch 2's increased power may not rival the competition, but it will help them to “make better versions” of their existing games on Switch for Switch 2 and bring games to the platform “which may not have been able to run on Switch”.

We were also impressed with the increased power of the Switch 2 in our hands-on preview of the console, although all this potency comes at the expense of the Nintendo Switch 2 battery life.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.