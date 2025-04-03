(credit: The Shortcut)

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct yesterday was spectacular but one burning question at the back of my mind was whether its custom Nvidia processor would support ray-tracing and DLSS. Today the answer is an astounding yes.

Nvidia just published details on the custom Nvidia processor in the Nintendo Switch 2, revealing it delivers 10x the graphics performance of the original Nintendo Switch. Nvidia also revealed the chip indeed has RT cores and Tensor Cores.

Nvidia states that the new RT cores in the Switch 2 deliver real-time ray tracing, delivering lifelike lighting, reflections and shadows. Meanwhile, Tensor Cores power AI-driven upscaling, widely known as Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), that helps dramatically increase frame rates.

The Tensor cores also power the Switch Camera’s face tracking and AI background removal in GameChat, Nintendo’s new virtual version of four-player splitscreen.

There’s no mention of what generation of RT and Tensor cores are inside the Switch 2’s chip, but this makes the Switch 2 the Nvidia-powered gaming handheld of our dreams.

Knowing that the Nintendo Switch 2 has DLSS running under the hood makes me more confident that it can actually push 4K 120fps gaming. Nvidia didn’t mention whether the Switch 2 also supports Multi-Frame Generation, which is the latest DLSS 4 technology that lets the Nvidia RTX 5090 run CyberPunk 2077 in RT Overdrive and 4K at over 200fps.

We’ve been waiting for Nvidia to jump into the game since AMD has dominated the gaming field with devices like the Asus ROG Ally X, Lenovo Legion Go S, and Zotac Zone 2 — not to mention powering the PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X. Even Intel is getting into the game with the MSI Claw 8 AI+. It’s about time a new Nvidia-powered handheld made waves, and the Switch 2 appears it will do just that.

Not only does the Switch 2 play all the beloved Nintendo originals that are only available on Nintendo’s consoles, but there are plenty of attractive third-party games coming to Switch 2 like The Duskbloods, CyberPunk 2077, and Hogwarts Legacy.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is likely going to be as popular as its predecessor even inspite of its higher $449 price when it launches on June 5. Don’t miss your chance to preorder it on April 9.

