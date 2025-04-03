👏 Nintendo is fighting scalpers by selling the Switch 2 directly to its most loyal fans

Let's face it: recent console and graphics card launches have been a disaster, thanks to scalpers purchasing stock the second it goes on sale.

To deal with this for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, Nintendo has hatched an ingenious plan to attempt to make sure its consoles get into the right hands.

Pre-orders directly from Nintendo start on April 8 and are based on an invite-only sale to select members of Nintendo Switch Online.

According to Nintendo's criteria, invites are being sent out to those who have been Switch Online members for at least two years continuously by 31st March 2025 (so you can't bump up your playtime now to try and jump the queue), have spent a 'certain amount' of time in purchased games, and if you've opted into promotional emails from Nintendo.

In other words, the most loyal players come first.

What's more, if you've shared usage stats with Nintendo, then that'll benefit your chances of getting an invite. Accounts that are supervised on a Family membership for Switch Online won't be eligible – that honor goes to the main account in the membership.

Nintendo says that the threshold may lower over time, leading to more people potentially getting access to the chance to pre-order. With this in mind, they are focused on giving the most valuable OG Switch players the chance to get their hands on the new console while stock is still available.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was unveiled fully yesterday, and we learnt a lot more about the new console, including its price, launch titles, and its release date.

