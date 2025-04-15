📆 The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date seems to be Wednesday, April 23

The hotly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date has been confirmed for one North American country, according to a new report today. While it’s not an official pre-order date and time for the United States, it could be a sign of things to come.

Switch 2 pre-orders begin on Wednesday, April 23, in Canada, reports billbil-kun from French-based Dealabs Magazine, citing “some Canadian retailers.” The information is from an insider with a good track record, but it’s subject to change, and the US pre-order date hasn't been confirmed – yet.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date shuffle

The US could easily see the same April 23 Switch 2 pre-order date simply because Canadian stores saw a delay for the same reason as the American stores: US tariffs. With the recent pause on new US tariffs in place, North American gamers may finally be able to reserve the Nintendo console like the rest of the world. Take it from The Shortcut’s Adam Vjestica in the UK; it’ll sell out quickly.

Originally, Switch 2 pre-orders were expected to happen right after Nintendo’s Direct presentation on Wednesday, April 2, but they never materialized. Instead, Nintendo announced that Wednesday, April 9, was the Switch 2 pre-order date. Ultimately, the company delayed reservations in both the US and, eventually, Canada.

Holding Switch 2 pre-orders until next Wednesday (see the pattern?) makes a lot of sense. However, retailers have given us false hope before. The ‘leaked’ Target Switch 2 pre-order date seemed to be April 30, for example, but that date just seems like a placeholder.

In other words, nothing is official until Nintendo confirms Switch 2 pre-orders in the US. When it happens, you know that The Shortcut will report on the breaking news.