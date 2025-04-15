(Credit: The Shortcut)

👀 Target's backend shows a potential Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date of April 30 at midnight, though it may be a placeholder

📆 The original April 9 pre-order date was delayed due to US tariffs, with the launch date remaining June 5, 2025

📈 Tariff suspensions and production shifts may impact pricing, with the console's $449.99 price potentially increasing

✉️ My Nintendo store pre-orders begin May 8, but only for invited users that meet specific criteria

We already made some Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date predictions, but now a leak from Target has thrown another potential date into the mix. However, there's a reasonable chance that the shared date is nothing more than a placeholder.

As spotted by Wario64, Target has updated its Switch 2 wishlist backend which shows pre-orders starting on Wednesday, April 30, at midnight. April 30 is the last day of the month, and the time of midnight has led many to conclude that Target may have chosen this date as a placeholder as we wait for Nintendo to officially share the upcoming Switch 2 pre-order date.

The Target backend shows the Switch 2 is “available to purchase” on April 30. (Credit: Wario64)

However, at this stage we can't rule anything out. Nintendo delayed the original Switch 2 pre-order date of April 9 in response to the US tariffs and we’re still yet to hear anything.

In a statement to the media, the Japanese company said: “Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

Since then, tariffs have been suspended for 90 days except those placed on China. This may still affect the Nintendo Switch 2 as it appears accessories are still manufactured in China. However, the console itself is reportedly produced in Vietnam. Vietnam was hit with a 46% tariff, but it's currently suspended.

Nikkei Asia recently shared that the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order price could take a "massive hit". Nintendo also previously shared that the console's $449.99 price didn't factor in tariffs, hinting that the price could increase.

In response to shifting economic conditions, Sony announced that it is increasing the PS5 price in Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. This is for the second time the PS5 price has increased since the console launched in 2020.

Fans in the US will hope the Nintendo Switch 2 price remains unchanged, as other territories are unaffected. I just pre-ordered a Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK along with millions of others.

One Switch 2 pre-order date that hasn't changed is from the My Nintendo Store. Pre-orders begin May 8 but are invite-only. You'll need to have had an active Nintendo Switch Online account for two years, clocked at least 50 hours of playtime before April 2, and be signed up to Nintendo's email list to receive an invite.

