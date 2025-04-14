📈 The Nintendo Switch 2 price may be set to rise dramatically, according to one supplier

👀 An internal memo seen by Nikkei Asia reportedly discusses that the 145% tariff on Chinese-manufactured game consoles could see a huge price hike for Nintendo's latest console

😮 In spite of this, there were nearly 800,000 units shipped to the USA from Nintendo's Vietnamese supplier in February 2025, arguably in anticipation of the aforementioned tariffs

😬 This news contradicts a previous report that the Switch 2 price had already taken the suspected impact of tariffs into account

It may not be good news for US pre-orders of the Switch 2, as, according to one supplier, the price may be set to increase dramatically.

As per an internal assessment memo for a major supplier to Nintendo and Apple seen by Nikkei Asia, it highlights how game consoles manufactured in China are subject to a 145% tariff into the United States, meaning the Switch 2 is potentially in line for a huge price hike beyond its initial $449.99 pre-order price.

The Switch 2 is also being produced in Vietnam, and a report from Bloomberg indicated that Hosiden Corp, Nintendo's main assembler in the country, had shipped more units to the US – nearly 800,000 – in February 2025 than they had in the previous six months combined, before the tariffs were due to come in.

While this is a large number, if the console's demand is as high in the US as it has been elsewhere, where pre-orders are live, it may not be enough to satisfy demand. After all, the Vietnam Switch 2 consoles only account for a third of the shipped units, and the vast majority are reportedly still manufactured in China, which could lead to an eventual price increase.

This news contradicts the thoughts of one analyst, who believes the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order price may not be going up at all, after Nintendo has reportedly factored the tariffs into their pricing decision. This itself came despite Nintendo's admission that the $449.99 price tag had nothing to do with tariffs a few days prior.

The Switch 2 price has already been the subject of much scrutiny from fans and onlookers alike, with it being $150 higher than that of the original Switch.

The console's pre-order is still delayed due to President Trump's tariffs, and while we aren't sure when it'll be at other retailers, the Nintendo store still has pre-orders set for May 8. As a reminder, the Switch 2 release date is June 5, nearly a month later.

Pointing to a more expensive Switch 2, Sony announced it is raising the PS5 price for the second time in Europe, the UK and countries outside the US due to a "challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates". It’s likely a price hike will be coming to North America in the future.

