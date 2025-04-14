📈 Sony is raising the PS5 Digital Edition price in Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, effective today

✋ The PS5 Pro and standard PS5 Disc model prices remain unchanged in the UK and Europe

🤷‍♂️ The price increase is due to a "challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates."

🤔 The US is unaffected by this price increase, despite recent tariffs on China

Sony has announced a second PS5 price increase, effective today, April 14.

The price increase affects the PS5 Digital Edition specifically in Europe and the UK, with no change to the standard PS5 Disc model. However, both PS5 models in Australia and New Zealand will now cost more.

Additionally, the price of the Disc Drive for PS5 is set to drop today. This is good news for those who already own the PlayStation 5 Pro. Speaking of Sony's more powerful PS5 Pro, its MSRP remains unchanged.

Sony said it made the "tough decision" due to a "challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates".

The updated PS5 prices are as follows:

Europe: PS5 Digital Edition - €499.99 (was €449.99, no pricing changes for the standard PS5 with a disc drive)

UK: PS5 Digital Edition - £429.99 (was £389.99, no pricing changes for the standard PS5 with a disc drive)

Australia: PS5 Disc - AUD $829.95 (was AUD $799.95), PS5 Digital Edition - AUD $749.95 (was AUD $679.95)

New Zealand: NZD $949.95 (was NZD $919.95), PS5 Digital Edition - NZD $859.95 (was $799.95)

The new prices for the Disc Drive for PS5 are:

Europe: €79.99 (was €99.99

UK: £69.99 (was £99.99)

Australia: AUD $124.95 (was AUD $149.95)

New Zealand: NZD $139.95 (was NZD $169.95)

No PS5 price increase in the US

Once again, the US was unaffected by Sony's latest PS5 price increase. That's despite the turmoil created by recent tariffs on China, where the PS5 is manufactured and shipped.

The tariffs have led to Nintendo delaying Switch 2 pre-orders, with a date still not announced. Many believe that the Nintendo Switch 2 price of $449.99 could increase, though analysts have recently shared that the pre-order price may not change.

It's the second time Sony has increased the PS5 price since the console launched in 2020, and it's not something consumers expect. We're used to consoles getting cheaper the longer a generation lasts, not becoming more expensive.

With Nintendo introducing $80 price points for some Nintendo Switch 2 launch games, there's no doubt that gaming is becoming a more expensive hobby.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.