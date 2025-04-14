(Credit: Max Buondonno/The Shortcut)

🤔 Nintendo has not yet announced the Switch 2 pre-order date, but we’ve got some potential dates

📆 Predicted pre-order dates include April 17, April 24, and May 8, based on various events and retailer announcements

🧐 Japanese retailer Nojima Online plans to start pre-orders on April 24, hinting at a possible global pre-order date around the same time

🔒 The My Nintendo Store is offering pre-orders on May 8, but only for users meeting specific criteria

We're still waiting eagerly for Nintendo to share the Switch 2 pre-order date, but the Japanese company is keeping its cards close to its chest. We’re still yet to hear anything since Nintendo delayed Switch 2 pre-orders after new tariffs were introduced in the US, but that won’t stop us from making an educated guess.

While we can't pinpoint the exact date for sure – Nintendo may be finalizing its decision internally even as we speak – these three dates are at least worth considering.

So, with that in mind, let’s perform our finest Detective Pikachu impression and try to predict when Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will go live.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date prediction #1: April 17

If there’s any game that can be described as a “system seller”, it’s Mario Kart.(Credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo's next big date on the calendar is the Mario Kart World Direct on April 17. We've already seen the game in action during Nintendo's Treehouse Live event, but there's more to share, especially about the game's open-world aspect.

Judging from the hands-on impressions from the press and attendees at the Switch 2 Experience events, Mario Kart World is shaping up to be a worthy successor to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. And it would make sense if Nintendo dropped the Switch 2 pre-order date shortly after its presentation.

Though the YouTube comments are likely to be filled with people demanding Nintendo "drop the price", if there's any game that can convince people they need a Switch 2 it'll be Mario Kart World.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date prediction #2: April 24

Nintendo is selling a Japanese-Language system in Japan only. (Credit: Nintendo)

Japanese retailer Nojima Online has announced that it will begin Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders on April 24 (thanks, Automaton). While that's not necessarily when US pre-orders will be live, it's another indication that Nintendo may want to drop the pre-order date later this month.

However, Japan is a special case as Nintendo is selling a Japanese language-only model in its native country at a cheaper price. Because of this, it's difficult to determine how stock will be allocated and how it will affect the pre-order date in Japan. Most retailers also employ a lottery system, as opposed to a first come, first served approach like in the US.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date prediction #3: May 8

Nintendo Account holders in the US can pre-order the Switch 2 on May 8, if you receive an invite. (Credit: The Shortcut)

One Switch 2 pre-order date that hasn't been delayed yet is from the My Nintendo Store. Nintendo announced after the Switch 2 Direct that select users can pre-order the console on May 8. However, you'll have to meet Nintendo's strict criteria which involves having an active Nintendo Switch Online account, meeting a playtime requirement of 500 hours, and more.

Nintendo may want to consolidate its Switch 2 pre-order date to make things easier and less confusing for consumers, so May 8 would make sense. Ultimately, though, we'll have to wait and see if that's the case.

