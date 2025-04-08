(Image credit: Max Buondonno)

I haven’t played video games since I was 11 years old, so going to the first Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on experience in New York City was as unexpected as you can imagine. I wasn’t sure how I’d feel playing with the Switch 2 and whether I could see myself buying one. But after spending three hours at Nintendo’s huge attraction in midtown Manhattan, I can see why so many people are amped about this thing – and I think I might be buying one come June 5. Here’s why.

📐 I prefer the new design by a mile

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

The most Switch I ever played was an hour directly ahead of my Switch 2 demo time, but comparatively speaking, I prefer the Switch 2’s design by a mile. The old Switch feels janky compared to the Switch 2, which looks and feels more polished than ever before.

That extends to everything from the matte finish on the back to the kickstand (now far more sturdy) and the magnetic Joy-Con controllers. I must say, the Joy-Con particularly feel more premium with their magnetic design, allowing for easier separation from the console. It feels far less clunky than the old design. Plus, the controllers are completely flush with the rest of the Switch 2 with no visible gaps or separation – way cleaner, if you ask me.

The whole thing feels like one complete unit than a screen with two controllers clipped to its sides. It feels a lot closer to holding something like the Steam Deck OLED or Lenovo Legion Go S, which is also thanks to the larger 7.9-inch screen (another design change that I greatly prefer over the old Switch’s 6.2-inch display). There’s something about the Switch 2 that feels like a complete thought to me, which I appreciate from a tech reviewer’s standpoint.

🏎️ 4K Mario Kart is a trip

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Being a tech reviewer, I’m a huge fan of specs. If I’m gonna play a video game, I want it to look really good. The Switch 2’s 1080p LCD screen does look good, but I can already tell my preferred way to play it will be connecting it to my 4K TV. Nintendo is finally shipping 4K output on the Switch, and during the experience demo, I got to play Mario Kart in what I assumed to be 4K for the first time.

Folks, it’s life-changing. I’m used to playing Mario Kart on my 15+ year old Wii console in 480p on a 65-inch television, so you can imagine my mind was blown by what I saw. Mario Kart World, looks fantastic in high-resolution. The game itself seemed like fun; I only played a single round during the demo, so I’m excited to test it further when it comes out this summer.

🧑‍🧑‍🧒‍🧒 My family would love this thing

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Between Mario Kart World and the other games I got to play/see first-hand, it was clear to me that the Switch 2 will be a great addition to any family’s entertainment system.

Nintendo’s new Super Mario Jamboree TV Edition is a perfect example of this. Using the new Nintendo Switch 2 Camera accessory, it can look for you and your family members and add you to the game itself, turning you into live avatars on the screen. You can play interactive mini-games as a group and see who wins (my boss and I wound up losing to two other players, only because we didn’t growl loud enough for Bowser to hear us).

Mario Kart World’s new sudden-death Vs. Battle mode supports up to 24 players in competing for first place, all while knocking out the last four after each lap. Donkey Kong Bananza will have special multiplayer modes, as will Drag x Drive, and Street Fighter 6. It’s all in addition to other Switch games that are available that focus on multiple people joining in on the fun at once.

During each demo, I could see how the Switch 2 would fit right into my family’s gaming habits. We were always huge Wii Sports fans, and there was rarely a time we'd go a Wii session without firing up Mario Kart or New Super Mario Bros. The multiplayer experience is most important to me if I’m buying a gaming console, and the Switch 2 seemed like it would fit right in with the Buondonno household.

🕹️ It’s the console I would’ve loved as a kid

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

If I could drive anywhere on a course in Mario Kart, pop out of a green pipe on myTV, or take all these games on the go with me when I was a kid, I would’ve lost my ever-loving mind. The experience Nintendo has cooked up for Switch 2 seems like it was designed for 8-year-old Max and his entire family. Everything here seems like the perfect concoction of games, technical abilities, and visual quality that I would've geeked out about as a kid.

Of course, the Switch 2 isn’t strictly for 13 and under. There are plenty of titles that adults will love, and let’s be honest, who doesn’t enjoy racing around in Mario Kart? As much fun as there is for all ages, the Switch 2 is specifically charming for younger players. Between the interactive gameplay, colorful visuals, ease of use, and smorgasbord of available titles, I can only imagine how excited kids and young teens will be if they unwrap a Switch 2 this holiday season.

🎮 I’m still not a gamer, but the Switch 2 is insanely fun

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

As an adult, I’m still not a gamer. Nothing against anyone who enjoys video games and spending time playing them, but I’m just the type of guy who’d prefer reading a book or working on a side project in my free time. From my three hours interacting with the Switch 2, I don’t think that preference will be changing any time soon.

However, I have to give credit where credit is due: the Switch 2 is insanely fun. It’s the only gaming console I can see myself using on occasion. I enjoy a lot of the newer Super Mario titles that Nintendo has produced, the multiplayer experience is ideal for my family and I, and the gorgeous 4K graphics breathe new life into the characters we all grew up with.

It’s safe to say I’ll be ordering one when the time comes. Will I use it every day? Probably not. But was I impressed with what I saw in New York? Absolutely.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.