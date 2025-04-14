👉 Nintendo's disclaimer states the GameCube controller is only compatible with GameCube Classics, but it can work with other games

🚨 However, some controllers may lack buttons or features required for certain games

👏 The GameCube controller’s single shoulder button would have limited compatibility with games, but Nintendo added a new ZL button

💰 The GameCube controller could be a cheaper alternative to the updated Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller for many

Nintendo has released a familiar disclaimer for its Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube controller. According to the Japanese company, "The controller is only compatible with Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics". But that isn't necessarily true.

As evidenced in the video I filmed below, you can use Nintendo Switch Online controllers in any Switch game. However, Nintendo's disclaimer is in place as some controllers lack certain buttons or features required.

For example, you can't sprint in Super Mario Bros. Wonder using the N64 controller as there's no Y button. You'll also encounter issues if you use the Sega Genesis controller, which has no shoulder buttons and only three face buttons.

However, connect the SNES controller and the game is completely playable, except for missing the optional motion controls.

With the GameCube controller, it'll likely work with every Nintendo Switch 2 launch game as every button is accounted for. Nintendo has added an additional shoulder button, a capture button, a Home button, and even a GameChat button. The disclaimer covers the fact that it won't be compatible with games that use mouse mode or rely on motion controls.

Nintendo has added another shoulder button, making the GameCube a viable alternative to the Pro Controller. (Credit: Nintendo)

But for the majority of titles? The Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube controller should work just fine unless Nintendo has gone out of its way to block the GameCube controller from being recognized outside the Switch Online app. It might even be the preferred option for those who don't want to pay $80 for the updated Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. Remember, most Nintendo Switch accessories work on Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can look forward to playing three GameCube games on Nintendo Switch 2 come June 5. The titles include The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, F-Zero GX and SoulCaliber 2.

