One intriguing feature about Nintendo Switch 2 is GameShare. It allows Switch 2 owners to share specific games with other Switch 2 owners for co-op and multiplayer, even if they don't own a copy themselves. This can be done locally or online.

GameShare also works with existing Nintendo Switch systems, though Nintendo Switch owners can only receive games, not share them. The feature only works locally, too, not online, so you'll need to be in the same room as someone if they have a Switch 1.

Still confused? Essentially, GameShare lets you play local co-op and multiplayer modes online or locally with another Switch 2 or Switch 1 system and uses only one copy of the game!

GameShare isn't available in all games, which is why we've listed every Nintendo Switch 2 game with GameShare support. We'll update this list when more GameShare-supported titles are announced.

Nintendo Switch 2 games with GameShare support

These are all the Nintendo Switch 2 games that support GameShare. Some titles like Super Mario Party Jamboree support local sharing only.

🧠 Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

🍄 Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

🎯 Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

💨 Fast Fusion

📖 Split Fiction

⭐️ Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

🧢 Super Mario Odyssey

🎲 Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (local sharing only, no online via GameChat)

Do you need a Nintendo Switch Online account to use GameShare?

You'll need a Nintendo Switch Online account if you want to use GameShare online as it uses GameChat. However, GameChat is free until March 31, 2026, which means you should be able to use GameShare without a Nintendo Switch Online account until that date. Local sharing doesn’t appear to require a Nintendo Switch Online account, though we’ll need to confirm that when we have the console in our hands.

