💰 Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade pack prices range from $2.59 to $19.99, depending on the game and included content

👉 Games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom cost $9.99 for visual and performance upgrades

📈 Some upgrade packs, like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, include additional content and cost $19.99

🆓 Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack subscribers get Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom upgrades for free

If you're planning on purchasing an upgrade pack to make Switch games look and perform better on Nintendo Switch 2, we now have a clearer picture of how much each upgrade pack costs.

Unlike on PS5, where most games cost $10 to upgrade to a PS5 version, Nintendo seems to be leaving it up to specific publishers to decide. In terms of its own upgrade packs, they cost between $9.99 and $19.99. The high-end price is for games that contain additional content, like DLC, while games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition cost $9.99, as it's mainly a visual and performance upgrade.

Don't forget, Nintendo is also releasing Switch 2 free upgrades for 12 Nintendo Switch games. These games will benefit from better graphics and performance, or GameShare support. Some games have even received mouse mode support.

Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade pack prices

Here's the full list of prices for games that can be upgraded to take advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2's increased capabilities.

🩷 Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World - $19.99

🙋‍♀️ Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - $2.59

߷ Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - $10.00

🏛️ Sid Meier's Civilization 7 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - $9.99

🌽 Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar - $10.00

🎲 Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition plus Jamboree TV - $19.99

🍃 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - $9.99

👸 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - $9.99

We'll update this list when new games appear, such as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Expect both games to cost $9.99, but we'll need to wait and see.

It's worth noting that Nintendo is making The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom upgrade packs free for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. Hopefully, more free upgrades will be added in the months ahead.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.