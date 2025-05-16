Switch 2 free upgrades for Pokémon Scarlet, Mario Odyssey, and more detailed
You can enjoy better performance, higher resolution, GameShare support, new controls, or HDR in these titles
👏 Nintendo Switch 2 will offer free upgrades for 12 existing games on June 5, enhancing performance, resolution, HDR, and adding GameShare support
😍 Titles like Super Mario Odyssey, ARMS, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury will see improved visuals and HDR support
🙏 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will receive much-needed performance boosts for smoother gameplay
🆕 New features include GameShare support for up to four players in select games and optimized frame rates for multiplayer experiences
Nintendo has shared how the Switch 2 will benefit 12 existing titles, whether that's by boosting resolution, performance, adding HDR and GameShare support, or even mouse controls.
All 12 Nintendo Switch games listed below will receive a free upgrade for Switch 2 on June 5, and it might give many a reason to revisit these titles or purchase them for the first time.
Thankfully, some of the best Switch games are included on this list, including Super Mario Odyssey, ARMS, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. There are also games that are in desperate need of a performance boost, specifically Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.
I've seen some players disappointed that The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Echoes of Wisdom haven't received a frame rate boost. However, it's worth stressing that both games already targeted 60fps but would often fall short. It's likely that Switch 2 helps these games run at a locked 60fps, therefore a dedicated performance patch likely wasn't necessary.
Here's a breakdown of how Nintendo Switch 2 will improve the following Switch games. Remember, these are free upgrades. You don't need to pay for an upgrade pack like we've seen with some Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
ARMS
Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality
Frame rate: Optimized for Nintendo Switch 2 for smoother movement (even when playing with 3 or more players)
HDR support
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain
Up to four people can play in Party Mode
Share locally or share online via GameChat
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality
HDR support
GameShare support:
Two people can play all of the courses
Share locally or share online via GameChat
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
GameShare support:
Up to four people can play 34 games
Share locally or share online via GameChat
Game Builder Garage
Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality
Supports Joy-Con 2 mouse controls
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality
Pokémon Scarlet
Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality
Frame rate: Improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2
Pokémon Violet
Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality
Frame rate: Improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality
Frame rate: Optimized for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2 (including Bowser’s Fury)
HDR support (Bowser’s Fury only)
GameShare support:
Up to four people can play Super Mario 3D World
In Bowser’s Fury, two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Bowser Jr.
Share locally or share online via GameChat
Super Mario Odyssey
Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality
HDR support
GameShare support:
Two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Cappy
Share locally or share online via GameChat
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality
HDR support
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality
HDR support
For games that support HDR, you’ll need a compatible TV. However, if you’re playing in handheld mode, the Switch 2 display supports HDR natively.
