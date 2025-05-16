(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

👏 Nintendo Switch 2 will offer free upgrades for 12 existing games on June 5, enhancing performance, resolution, HDR, and adding GameShare support

😍 Titles like Super Mario Odyssey, ARMS, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury will see improved visuals and HDR support

🙏 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will receive much-needed performance boosts for smoother gameplay

🆕 New features include GameShare support for up to four players in select games and optimized frame rates for multiplayer experiences

Nintendo has shared how the Switch 2 will benefit 12 existing titles, whether that's by boosting resolution, performance, adding HDR and GameShare support, or even mouse controls.

All 12 Nintendo Switch games listed below will receive a free upgrade for Switch 2 on June 5, and it might give many a reason to revisit these titles or purchase them for the first time.

Thankfully, some of the best Switch games are included on this list, including Super Mario Odyssey, ARMS, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. There are also games that are in desperate need of a performance boost, specifically Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

I've seen some players disappointed that The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Echoes of Wisdom haven't received a frame rate boost. However, it's worth stressing that both games already targeted 60fps but would often fall short. It's likely that Switch 2 helps these games run at a locked 60fps, therefore a dedicated performance patch likely wasn't necessary.

Here's a breakdown of how Nintendo Switch 2 will improve the following Switch games. Remember, these are free upgrades. You don't need to pay for an upgrade pack like we've seen with some Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

ARMS

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality

Frame rate: Optimized for Nintendo Switch 2 for smoother movement (even when playing with 3 or more players)

HDR support

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain

Up to four people can play in Party Mode

Share locally or share online via GameChat

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality

HDR support

GameShare support:

Two people can play all of the courses

Share locally or share online via GameChat

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

GameShare support:

Up to four people can play 34 games

Share locally or share online via GameChat

Game Builder Garage

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality

Supports Joy-Con 2 mouse controls

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality

Pokémon Scarlet

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality

Frame rate: Improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2

Pokémon Violet

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality

Frame rate: Improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality

Frame rate: Optimized for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2 (including Bowser’s Fury)

HDR support (Bowser’s Fury only)

GameShare support:

Up to four people can play Super Mario 3D World

In Bowser’s Fury, two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Bowser Jr.

Share locally or share online via GameChat

Super Mario Odyssey

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality

HDR support

GameShare support:

Two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Cappy

Share locally or share online via GameChat

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality

HDR support

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality

HDR support

For games that support HDR, you’ll need a compatible TV. However, if you’re playing in handheld mode, the Switch 2 display supports HDR natively.

Up next: Nintendo Switch Online just got a beloved fighting game for the N64

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.