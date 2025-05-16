🙌 Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers can now play Killer Instinct Gold, a beloved N64 fighting game from 1996

👊 The game, developed by Rare, emphasizes fast-paced, combo-heavy combat, distinguishing it from Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat

👀 Killer Instinct Gold is a port of the arcade game Killer Instinct 2 and reappeared in Rare Replay for Xbox One after Rare's acquisition by Microsoft

🤝 The addition of Killer Instinct Gold to Switch Online highlights Microsoft and Nintendo's partnership, bringing classic Rare titles to modern platforms

Walmart: Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Walmart: 12 months Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers can access a new N64 game today, and many will remember it fondly.

Killer Instinct Gold was released in 1996 and is a fighting game developed by Rare. It emphasizes fast-paced, combo-heavy combat, which helped it stand out from Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat back in the day.

Sadly, it was the last Killer Instinct game released on Nintendo platforms as Rare was later acquired by Microsoft.

A port of the arcade game Killer Instinct 2, Killer Instinct Gold reappeared as part of Rare Replay for Xbox One. However, fans will be pleased to see it back on Nintendo hardware, especially as it can now be played using an N64 controller.

The Killer Instinct series still has a cult following. While it isn't as popular as Tekken or Street Fighter, the reboot of Killer Instinct was generally well-received on Xbox One.

The addition of Killer Instinct Gold to Switch Online continues Microsoft and Nintendo's partnership to bring classic Rare titles back for fans to enjoy.

We've seen GoldenEye 007, Jet Force Gemini, Banjo Kazooie and Banjo Tooie all make their way to Nintendo's online service – something that felt unthinkable only a few years ago.

One Rare-developed game that we're still patiently waiting for, and one that would fit nicely into Nintendo's N64 mature games list, is Conker's Bad Fur Day. The foul-mouthed, adult-oriented adventure with a whimsical charm would make a wonderful addition to Nintendo Switch Online, but we'll have to wait a little longer to see if it happens.

As with all N64 games, you'll need to be a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber to access Killer Instinct Gold.

Nintendo is hoping that more people will upgrade to its highest tier when the Switch 2 releases, as Expansion Pack members can play GameCube games. Nintendo is also releasing an enhanced GameCube controller to give nostalgic players a more authentic experience.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 reviews might not come until after launch

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.