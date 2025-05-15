🚨 Nintendo Switch 2 reviews may be delayed until after its June 5 launch due to a required day-one patch

You might not see many Nintendo Switch 2 reviews until after the console launches on June 5, according to a new report.

According to The Game Business, some outlets have been told a Nintendo Switch 2 review unit will not arrive until launch day due to the console needing a significant day one patch.

One editor told The Game Business that Nintendo's decision was "really frustrating" while another added "anyone who can get hold of a console early from a dodgy retailer will have a head start in terms of coverage."

The knock-on effect of reviewers not getting a Switch 2 until launch day or later means there also won't be reviews of any Nintendo Switch 2 launch games. Consumers looking for recommendations on what games they should purchase and which to avoid will be left in the dark until reviews appear.

The situation could also cause a mad scramble among outlets to get their Switch 2 reviews live before anyone else, which may lead to questionable coverage, mistakes being made, or generally shady practices.

The decision not to provide the press with early access to hardware would be unprecedented for a console launch. And it doesn't help that Nintendo has had eight years to prepare for this moment, but perhaps an unforeseen issue has arisen.

Nvidia recently had to replace some of its RTX 5000 series graphics cards when a manufacturing fault was discovered. It isn't uncommon for the best laid launch plans to turn awry, so perhaps Nintendo is being extra cautious.

It's worth noting that Nintendo has held several hands-on events around the world, many of which have been attended by press outlets. We also got hands-on with the Nintendo Switch 2 ourselves in New York, and liked what we saw.

In the meantime, we're continuing to help you find Nintendo's popular console, and just shared our latest Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order update. Of course, we'll deliver a comprehensive Nintendo Switch 2 review when the time comes.

