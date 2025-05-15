(Credit: The Shortcut)

More Nintendo Switch 2 stock has appeared in the UK

The My Nintendo Store is taking more pre-orders, which could give us a clue about the next Switch 2 pre-order date in the US

Best Buy said it will have limited stock of Nintendo Switch 2 systems, games, and accessories available for in-store purchase on June 5 at 12:01 am ET

With less than a month to go before the Nintendo Switch 2 releases, we’re still tracking Switch 2 pre-orders to help you secure the console before June 5.

Most US retailers have remain tight lipped over when the next Switch 2 restock will be, but more stock has arrived in the UK today – specifically at the My Nintendo Store.

Switch 2 pre-orders are currently open to anyone, even if you don’t have an invite or Nintendo Switch Online account. Surprisingly, the allocation didn’t sell out immediately, suggesting either UK shoppers aren’t as interested in Nintendo’s next console, or that Nintendo UK has secured more stock than expected. I strongly believe it’s the latter.

The Switch 2 has been relatively easy to get in the UK. (Credit: The Shortcut)

It’s the second time Nintendo has made Switch 2 pre-orders available from the My Nintendo Store after invites went out, and suggests we could see the same scenario happen with the My Nintendo Store in the US. Pre-orders went live for those with an invite on May 8 in North America, which means we could see Nintendo open up pre-orders to the public later.

Nintendo will also want to sell as many systems as it can directly to consumers from its store, as it can cut out the middle man. That’s why I’m confident we’ll see more Switch 2 stock at the My Nintendo Store soon, possibly before Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop.

More UK Switch 2 stock is a positive sign

GAME, which used to be the biggest video game retailer in the UK, also announced it was taking in-store pre-orders after it sold out of its online allocation. Again, it points to a positive picture in terms of stock levels in the UK, and there’s no doubt Nintendo will want to ensure the US market is equally catered for. It could also divert supply if one region is more catered for than another.

Select GAME stores are taking in-store pre-orders. (Credit: The Shortcut)

Other retailers to keep an eye on for a Switch 2 pre-order

While the My Nintendo Store is looking like a good bet for the next Switch 2 pre-order restock, Best Buy notified customers that "most stores" will have a limited inventory of systems, games and accessories for purchase during late-night store openings on Thursday, 6/5/25 at 12:01 am ET.

(Credit: The Shortcut)

Customers who attend one of the participating Best Buy stores in person can pick up the console and a free Nintendo collectible (while stocks last). You can choose between the standalone console for $449.99 or the bundle including Mario Kart World for $499.99. But as we’ve advised before, you're better off getting the Mario Kart World bundle as you save $30.

Unfortunately, you're likely to be stuck in a queue with hundreds of others trying their luck on launch day, so check out our links to other US stores between now and June 5 to avoid standing in line.

How to get a Switch 2 pre-order

Want a Switch 2 pre-order? Keep an eye out for The Shortcut's links and notifications. You should also stay tuned to our Substack chat and follow Matt Swider on X for instant pre-order alerts. The Shortcut’s growing community has been a valuable resource for others looking for a Switch 2, as everyone is in it together.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.