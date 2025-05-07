🙌 UK pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 are now open to everyone via the My Nintendo Store who has a Switch Online subscription

My Nintendo Store Switch 2 pre-orders open tomorrow, May 8, in the US for those invited. However, Nintendo just made the console available to everyone in the UK with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription – which gives us a good indication of when US consumers might receive the same offer.

My Nintendo Store pre-orders began April 8 in the UK for those who met Nintendo's strict criteria. Interestingly, Nintendo made UK and European gamers jump through more hoops than their US counterparts. For example, you needed a two-year Switch Online subscription instead of 12 months.

Now, just under a month after invites were sent out, the Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundles are available to everyone, whether you were invited to buy one or not.

That’s great news considering the console has remained sold out at every other retailer after I pre-ordered the Switch 2.

It means that My Nintendo Store Switch 2 pre-orders could be open to all in the US shortly before launch on June 5, though Nintendo’s decision to delay pre-orders due to US tariffs might scupper that.

Nintendo has also already said that those who pre-order from the My Nintendo Store may receive the console after its release date.

Nintendo said: "Thank you to those of you who have already registered your interest in purchasing from My Nintendo Store. We're thrilled by the enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2! Due to the very high demand, we will be working diligently to fulfill orders as product becomes available, but delivery by June 5 is not guaranteed. Your invitation email may arrive after the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. We'll confirm your shipping date upon purchase."

Remember, to pre-order a Switch 2 from the My Nintendo Store tomorrow, you'll need to meet the following requirements:

A Nintendo Switch Online membership for at least 12 months A minimum of 50 hours of total gameplay logged on your Switch 1 Opted into sharing gameplay data with Nintendo in the privacy settings You must be 18 years old or older, per Nintendo’s rules

The invitation is a non-transferable invite to buy the Switch 2 and is valid for 72 hours. Consoles will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, according to Nintendo, so don't hang around.

You'll also need to be the primary account holder, so the lead account in a Nintendo Switch Online Family Plan (the one paying) is the only account eligible (unless someone in the family previously had NSO for 12 months on their own at a prior time).

