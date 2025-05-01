📧 Want a My Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order invite? You must have registered your interest and need to meet some specific requirements

🚨 Invitees have 72 hours to use their invite and can only purchase one console or accessory

😬 Not all eligible users may receive an invite on May 8, and delivery delays are possible

👏 Invitees can pre-order the GameCube controller from May 8-12 before general sale

We're tracking the next Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date from the My Nintendo Store. However, unlike Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop, you'll need a pre-order invitation from Nintendo to secure the console.

In a bid to fend off scalpers and manage supply, Nintendo is only offering My Nintendo Store invites to those who meet its strict criteria. And even then – as I found out in the UK when I pre-ordered the Switch 2 – there's no guarantee you'll be selected.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about getting a Switch 2 pre-order at My Nintendo Store.

You have to register your interest

If you don’t have a invite from Nintendo, you ain’t getting in. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

The first step was to register your interest in a Switch 2 pre-order from the My Nintendo Store. Without registering, Nintendo can't assess whether you're a worthy candidate, so don't expect to refresh the My Nintendo Store website on May 8 and have access. You'll be prompted to enter the email address the invite was sent to, and will be promptly declined if it isn't found.

Requirement 1: Nintendo Switch Online Membership

If you’re not a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, you won’t get an invite. (Credit: Nintendo)

To be considered for an invite, you must have been a paid Nintendo Switch Online member for at least 12 months by April 2, 2025. That's less restrictive than the two-year requirement placed on UK and EU My Nintendo buyers, but it's still enough to make many people ineligible.

Requirement 2: Gameplay hours

You’ll need to have clocked up at least 50 hours of gameplay. (Credit: Trusted Reviews)

The next requirement that might catch people out is that you need to have accumulated at least 50 total gameplay hours on a Nintendo Switch by April 2, 2025. If you barely play any games or only picked up a Switch last year, this requirement might catch many people out.

Requirement 3: Age

This might seem obvious, but you need to be at least 18 years old to be considered for a My Nintendo Store Switch 2 pre-order.

Requirement 4: Sharing gameplay data

You may have opt-ed out of sharing your data with Nintendo. (Credit: Reddit)

Another requirement that most people may have turned off is sharing usage information with Nintendo. I've never liked this request myself, as I prefer to share as little data with companies as possible. Sadly, if you haven't turned this on, you may miss out on a pre-order invite.

Invitation process

If you meet all four requirements, you'll be in the running for a My Nintendo Store pre-order invite. There are some things you should know. If you received an invite, you have 72 hours to use it, so check your inbox and junk folders from May 8.

Second, you can only purchase one console or accessory. You won't get two Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controllers with your order, for example.

Why you might not receive a Switch 2 pre-order invite on May 8

You might not get your Switch 2 until after June 5 if you pre-order from the My Nintendo Store. (Credit: Nintendo/The Shortcut)

Nintendo has conceded that even those eligible for a pre-order invite from the My Nintendo Store may not receive one on May 8. However, what's more concerning is that those who do may not receive the console on June 5, as Nintendo struggles to keep up with demand. It means your console could arrive after it launches, which isn't ideal.

One perk My Nintendo Store customers will receive, though, is the ability to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube controller before it is available on general sale. The controller will be available exclusively to invitees from May 8 to May 12.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.