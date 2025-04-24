😬 Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders at the My Nintendo Store may be delayed until after the June 5 launch due to high demand

Nintendo has issued a statement regarding My Nintendo Store Switch 2 pre-orders that's bound to frustrate those who are eligible.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders at the My Nintendo Store were supposed to begin on May 8 for those eligible for an invite. However, that will no longer be the case for some, as Nintendo has updated its website to say pre-order invites could be sent out after the console launches on June 5.

The statement reads: "Thank you to those of you who have already registered your interest in purchasing from My Nintendo Store. We're thrilled by the enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2! Due to the very high demand, we will be working diligently to fulfill orders as product becomes available, but delivery by June 5 is not guaranteed. Your invitation email may arrive after the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. We'll confirm your shipping date upon purchase."

The My Nintendo Store was already one of the hardest places to secure a Switch 2 pre-order due to Nintendo's strict criteria. Those who registered for an invite need to have clocked 50 hours of playtime before April 2, be signed up to Nintendo's marketing emails, and have an active Nintendo Switch Online account for two years.

The move was clearly done to combat scalpers, who plague every console launch. However, Nintendo revealed it had received over 2.2 million applications in Japan for the Switch 2, and admitted it wouldn't be able to meet demand.

To put that into perspective, the biggest console release in Japan was Sony's PS2, which sold almost a million units in one weekend. The Nintendo Switch 2 is on course to eclipse that record by some margin if it can deliver on supply, with analysts predicting the console could sell 20 million units within its first year.

The good news is that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders aren't sold out yet, with stock trickling in and out of retailers and GameStop set to go live with Switch 2 pre-orders at 11am ET / 8am PT.

