📆 The first wave of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders went live at midnight, April 24

🙏 However, we’ve seen Walmart, Target and Best Buy return with more stock throughout the night

👉 GameStop is the next big retailer to go live with Switch 2 pre-orders

🤝 We’re doing our best to help you find Nintendo’s console in stock

The first wave of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders went live at Walmart, Target and Best Buy at midnight today, and we saw plenty of success stories. Loads of people shared how they were able to get the console thanks to our tips and links in our The Shortcut chat.

However, not everyone was a winner, as demand for the Switch 2 is far exceeding supply. The writing was on the wall when Nintendo announced record-breaking demand in Japan and that it wouldn’t be able to fulfill every pre-order.

That doesn’t mean you’re out of luck, though. We’re rounding up all the retailers where you can still secure a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order before June 5 using our expert knowledge and first-hand experience.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order times and links

Walmart Switch 2 pre-orders

Walmart tested our patience with its queue, but a lot of people got in. (Credit: The Shortcut)

Walmart came good for thousands of people when Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders went live. People were first placed in a virtual queue, only for more stock to arrive without any queuing necessary in the early hours of the morning. Walmart is likely to continue to drip feed new stock when/if it gets any, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the retailer in the coming days and weeks ahead.

Walmart: Switch 2 console

Walmart: Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle

Target Switch 2 pre-orders

(Credit: The Shortcut)

After a shaky start, Target was another destination where people had a lot of joy pre-ordering a Switch 2. Like Walmart, we saw more stock arrive once the initially allocation had seemingly sold out, suggesting we could get more Switch 2 pre-orders down the line.

Target: Switch 2 console

Target: Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle

Best Buy Switch 2 pre-orders

Best Buy showed up late, but a lot of people had success. (Credit: The Shortcut)

Best Buy completely missed its promised 12am pre-order window, though eventually it showed up to the party. A virtual queue was in place but we still saw a lot of people make it through successfully. Best Buy also offered several pricier Nintendo Switch 2 bundles, which was a good option for some.

Best Buy: Switch 2 console

Best Buy: Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle

GameStop Switch 2 pre-orders

Switch 2 stock at GameStop at Astoria near Steinway Street and Broadway Avenue. (Credit: The Shortcut/Kevin Lee)

GameStop Switch 2 pre-orders go live today 11am ET / 8am PT. It’s also the only retailer offering in-store pre-orders, though as we shared on our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order live blog, each store is likely to have less than 100 units available. Still, if you’re happy to queue up in real life and get their early, it’s worth a shot. If not, use our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order guide tips to give yourself the best chance of securing the console. Be aware that GameStop’s website isn’t the most reliable, based on our past experience.

GameStop: Switch 2 console

GameStop: Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle

Sam’s Club Switch 2 pre-orders

Sam’s Club is another retailer that hasn’t gone live with its Switch 2 pre-orders yet, and we’re in the dark as to when that will happen. Expect a quick fire alert if we do see stock at Sam’s Club, as it has a habit of dropping stock in the early hours of the morning.

Sam's Club: Switch 2 console

Sam's Club: Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle

My Nintendo Club Switch 2 pre-orders

My Nintendo Club Switch 2 pre-orders go live on May 8. However, you’ll need an invite, which are only going out to those who meet Nintendo’s strict criteria. Unfortunately, Nintendo has also updated its website to say that invites might be sent out after the Switch 2 launches on June 5, and delivery by June 5 isn’t guaranteed. Ouch.

Amazon Switch 2 pre-orders?

You won’t find any Switch 2 pre-orders on Amazon. (Credit: Nintendo)

As expected, Amazon in the US hasn’t offered Switch 2 pre-orders. Nintendo and Amazon haven’t seen eye to eye lately, so you won’t find Switch 2 hardware on Amazon – at least not stuff sold directly by Amazon.

Amazon’s absence certainly puts more pressure on Walmart, Best Buy, and Target’s stock allocation as it means all of the loyal Prime subscribers now have to shop at other stores.

Don’t give up hope!

Remember: there’s likely more Switch 2 stock on the way before June 5 rolls around, and we’ll be tracking every update so you don’t miss out. Remember to jump into our Substack Chat if you have any questions and we’ll be able to reply to you directly. You can also follow Matt Swider on X and turn on notifications for instant alerts.

