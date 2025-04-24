Nintendo Switch 2 is about to go on sale (Cover Story image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

I’m beginning with the Switch 2 pre-order links at the top because Nintendo is about to make getting Taylor Swift tickets look like child’s play!

🌟 We recommended this Walmart bundle to save $30.99. Walmart also tends to have the most inventory of consoles due to its massive size.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order time and links

Please note: the pre-order date of April 24 at 12 am ET means that you’re staying up tonight, Wednesday night, and waiting for April 24 at midnight. In other regions of the US, it’ll still be April 23 at 11 pm CT/10 pm MT/9 pm PT.

What you need to know

🚨 The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order is about to start in the US

⏳ Walmart, Target, and Best Buy all go live at midnight ET

🔗 All subscribers can access the pre-order links to US stores below

📧 The Shortcut subscribers get priority link alerts in our Substack Chat

The long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order starts tonight at midnight from three online stores in the United States, and there’s new evidence that demand will exceed inventory. According to Nintendo, its pre-order in Japan far outstripped supply, so much so that the President of Nintendo apologized to the people who still can’t get a console.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order time

How to pre-order Nintendo Switch 2

When you hit the Walmart link at 11:50pm ET and start refreshing at 11:57pm ET, you’ll be greeted with this screen. STOP refreshing at that time. Pray. We’re also doing a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order live blog to follow along with.

Updated: Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order info

Walmart is to have the most Switch 2 pre-orders

It’ll drop you into a “line” or a queue system at midnight

Consoles will arrive on June 5 (the release date) by 9 am local time

What to use: the website is best, but the app works too

In the US, Walmart is likely to have the most inventory, as it did with each PS5 restock, and it’s been using a virtual queue system that keeps things fair. I suggest using both a computer (preferred for faster refreshing starting at 11:57 pm ET), but the app (back in and out of the product page) has worked for me in the past.

Know this: sit on the page at 11:50 pm ET. Don’t refresh until 11:57 pm ET because you may be labeled a bot and trigger CAPTCHA puzzles. 😵

Which Switch 2 accessories should I buy?

📸 Get Nintendo’s camera. Any compatible USB-C camera will work, but this one has a high-resolution wide-angle lens, ideal for both GameChat and four-person Mario Party group activities (so many activities!).

🪴 Avoid the Piranha Plant camera. Whatever you do, avoid this very cool-looking but super low-resolution camera. I know, we want it too, but it’s not worth it.

🗄️ microSD Express Card. Your old standard microSD isn’t fast enough for Switch 2. That’s why you’ll need one of these microSD Express cards.

🎮 Switch 2 Pro controller is a maybe. I tested this new lighter Pro controller and its rear grip buttons during my Switch 2 hands-on. I’m buying one, but your old Switch 1 Pro controller will work just fine.

🛅 dbrand’s Killswitch case. This adds grips to Nintendo’s handheld, making it as comfy as a PC gaming handheld. It also comes with a way to protect your console with a snap-on cover. Nintendo’s $40 and $85 carrying cases can stand down.

Which Switch 2 games are on sale?

🏎️ Mario Kart World – only worth it when bundled. Nintendo has enough of your money. Buy this game for $50 in the Switch 2 bundle and avoid paying $80 for it later.

⚔️ Legend of Zelda for Switch 2. Both Switch 1 Zelda games, Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, are day-one upgrades for Switch 2, and if you haven’t played them yet, I’m jealous. You’re in for an HDR-filled treat.

Note: If you own the Zelda Switch 1 games, you can upgrade them for $10 each, and that upgrade is free if you subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

🦾 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition. This game is used to benchmark PCs, so it’ll test the limits of the Switch 2’s specs early. Can Switch 2 play Cyberpunk? We’ll see if its use of AI-powered Nvidia DLSS can hold a candle to the PC and PS5 Pro versions.

🤔 Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour. This is the $10 intro game that everyone has said should be free, just like Wii Sports. I had fun exploring its mini games, but it’s not going to be worth $10 for everyone.

🐵 Donkey Kong Bananza. It doesn’t come out until July, but that won’t stop retailers from putting it up for pre-order on April 24.

