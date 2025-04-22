Our Cover Story today on The Shortcut: how to pre-order Nintendo Switch 2 without fail (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

📆 Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders start on Thursday, April 24, 2025

⏰ Three online stores will begin pre-orders at midnight Eastern Time

🌟 This is the recommended Walmart bundle to save $30.99

🔗 All subscribers can access the pre-order links to US stores below

📧 The Shortcut subscribers get priority link alerts in our Substack Chat

Once upon a time, I helped 400,000 people get a PS5 or Xbox Series X when it was impossible to find, reached 1 million followers, quit my job at TechRadar, and launched The Shortcut on Substack to grow this tech newsletter with an awesome team. Well, I’m back to help everyone pre-order a new console, the Nintendo Switch 2.

Millions of gamers and parents want a Switch 2 pre-order on Thursday, so they can play it on June 5, its release date. I’m going to help you figure out the best way to buy it before reservations run out – yes, demand is that high.

Switch 2 pre-order links

*Thursday, April 24 at 12 am ET, means you’re staying up on Wednesday night and waiting for midnight. It’ll be April 23 at 11 pm CT/10 pm MT/ 9 pm PT

Which Switch 2 accessories should I buy?

📸 Get Nintendo’s camera. Any USB-C camera will work, but this one has a high-resolution wide-angle lens, ideal for both GameChat and four-person Mario Party group activities (so many activities!).

🪴 Avoid the Piranha Plant camera. Whatever you do, avoid this very cool-looking but super low-resolution camera. I know, we want it too, but it’s not worth it.

🗄️ microSD Express Card. Your old standard microSD isn’t fast enough for Switch 2. That’s why you’ll need one of these microSD Express cards.

🎮 Switch 2 Pro controller is a maybe. I tested this new lighter Pro controller and its rear grip buttons during my Switch 2 hands-on. I’m buying one, but your old Switch 1 Pro controller will work just fine.

🛅 dbrand’s Killswitch case. This adds grips to Nintendo’s handheld, making it as comfy as a PC gaming handheld. It also comes with a way to protect your console with a snap-on cover. Nintendo’s $40 and $85 carrying cases can stand down.

Which Switch 2 games are on sale?

🏎️ Mario Kart World – only worth it bundled. Nintendo has enough of your money. Buy this game for $50 in the Switch 2 bundle and avoid paying $80 for it later.

⚔️ Legend of Zelda for Switch 2. Both Switch 1 Zelda games, Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, are day-one releases for Switch 2, and if you haven’t played them yet, I’m jealous. You’re in for an HDR-filled treat.

Note: If you own the Zelda Switch 1 games, you can upgrade them for $10 each, and that upgrade is free if you subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online.

🦾 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition. This game is used to benchmark PCs, so it’ll test the limits of the Switch 2’s specs early. Can Switch 2 play Cyberpunk? We’ll see if its use of AI-powered Nvidia DLSS can hold a candle to the PC and PS5 Pro versions.

🤔 Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour. This is the $10 intro game that everyone has said should be free, just like Wii Sports. I had fun exploring its mini games, but it’s not going to be worth $10 for everyone.

🐵 Donkey Kong Bananza. It doesn’t come out until July, but that won’t stop retailers from putting it up for pre-order on April 24.

