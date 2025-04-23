(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

📆 Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders start today and at midnight

⏰ Three online stores will begin pre-orders at midnight Eastern Time

🌟 We recommended this Walmart bundle to save $30.99

Want a Nintendo Switch 2? We’ll help you Nabbit! (Credit: The Shortcut)

*Thursday, April 24 at 12 am ET, means you’re staying up on tonight and waiting for midnight. It’ll be April 23 at 11 pm CT/10 pm MT/ 9 pm PT.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order live blog ✍️

8:17am ET: Want to know how popular Nintendo Switch 2 could be? Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has issued a statement on X, addressing the phenomenal demand for Switch 2 in Japan.

“This is Furukawa. To deliver Nintendo Switch 2 to all of you, we have been procuring a large number of components in advance and proceeding with production. On April 2, we announced the details of Nintendo Switch 2 and began accepting applications for a lottery sale on the My Nintendo Store. As a result, we received applications from an astonishing 2.2 million people in Japan alone.

President Shuntaro Furukawa has admitted demand for Switch 2 in Japan far exceeds supply. (Credit: Nintendo)

“However, this far exceeded our prior expectations and greatly surpasses the number of Nintendo Switch 2 units we can deliver from the My Nintendo Store on June 5. Consequently, it is with great regret that we anticipate a significant number of customers will not be selected in tomorrow’s lottery announcement on April 24.”

To put this number into perspective, Nintendo sold around 330,000 Switch units when it launched in Japan. To have received 2.2 million applications is nothing short of astonishing, and that’s only taking into account applications for the My Nintendo Store.

Will we see similar demand in the US? It’s looking like a guarantee the Switch 2 will sell out either way.

7:48am ET: Today’s the day! Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders begin at midnight at Walmart, Best Buy, and Target, and one hour earlier at GameStop. In honor of this prestigious event, and to give you every chance of nabbing a Nintendo Switch 2, we’re running a live blog throughout the day.

If you haven’t read our extensive Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order guide, head on over and give that a mosey. It contains all the tips and tricks you’ll need to ensure you get a Switch 2 when pre-orders go live. We’ve help hundreds of thousands of people get the tech they’re after, so you know you can rely on our expert advice.

