The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is one of my favorite controllers of all time. And thankfully, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is shaping up to be even better.

Not only does the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller retain the original's awesome 40-hour battery life – shaming the PS5 controller battery life by some distance – but it'll also charge faster than before.

According to Nintendo’s official website, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller takes 3.5 hours to fully charge, while the original Pro Controller takes six hours. That's quite an upgrade.

Despite having two new back buttons, a GameChat button, improved HD Rumble, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is also lighter than its predecessor. The Switch 2 Pro Controller weighs 235g versus the Switch Pro Controller’s 246g.

Unfortunately, due to Nintendo's reaction to tariffs in the US, the Switch 2 Pro Controller was $79.99 but is now $84.99. We've rounded up all the Nintendo Switch 2 accessories prices in a handy infographic.

There are also concerns about the Switch 2 Pro Controller's D-Pad and stick drift. Nintendo has said it's improved both elements, but it's something we'll have to test ourselves. The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller also doesn’t have analog triggers.

It's worth noting that most Nintendo Switch accessories will work on Switch 2, including the original Pro Controller. However, it sounds like the Switch 2 Pro Controller has all the makings of a worthy successor if you're looking to upgrade.

