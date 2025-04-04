👀 Nintendo, via its Japanese store, has revealed the sizes of some of the Switch 2's first-party titles

🤔 The biggest of these is Mario Kart World – at 23.4GB, it takes up a tenth of the Switch 2's 256GB internal capacity

😬 Third-party games are likely to be a lot larger, with Cyberpunk 2077 taking up 64GB, or a quarter of the console's internal drive

👏 The Switch 2's expandable storage comes with faster, and newer, MicroSD Express cards which are slowly making their way onto the market

Nintendo has revealed the file sizes of Nintendo Switch 2 games, so we know how much space they'll take up on the console's internal storage.

As per the Japanese My Nintendo Store, the biggest game that’ll hog the console's upgraded 256GB of internal storage (up from 32GB on the original Switch – an eightfold increase!) is Mario Kart World at 23.4GB, taking up around 10% of the console's storage.

Other first-party Nintendo titles are thankfully a lot smaller, with Donkey Kong Bananza being 10GB, and the upgraded versions of Super Mario Party Jamboree and Kirby and the Forgotten Land 7.7GB and 5.7GB, respectively.

However, as much as Nintendo is known for keeping their game sizes down for fitting more on the console's internal storage, this isn't necessarily true of third-party developers. For instance, Cyberpunk 2077 – one of the confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 launch games – is 64GB in size, and takes up a quarter of the 256GB internal space on its own.

With this in mind, the point of expandable storage becomes more important. The Switch 2 isn't using the older microSD cards that its predecessor utilised, but instead uses microSD Express cards. We’ve rounded up the best microSD Express cards for Nintendo Switch 2.

MicroSD Express cards currently come in sizes from 128GB to 1TB from Lexar, Samsung and SanDisk, with the latter two manufacturers also providing officially licensed cards with Nintendo.

They offer the benefit of being much faster than older Micro SD cards due to employing a PCIe and NVMe interface similar to that of more standard SSDs, coming with speeds of up to 900MB/s.

It means load times are quicker on Nintendo Switch 2, and developers can stream in more data. This has allowed more expansive games on the system, like Mario Kart World, which features interconnected tracks across a large open-world.

