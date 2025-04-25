📆 The updated GameCube controller for Switch 2 will be available for pre-order on May 13 for $64.99

Nintendo Switch 2 will finally bring GameCube games back to the masses on June 5. However, along with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, you'll want the updated GameCube controller to get the best experience when revisiting classic titles like The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and F-Zero GX.

The wireless, improved GameCube controller for Switch 2 features an additional ZL button, C button, capture button, and home button. Basically, you're getting a better version of the controller that millions still love to this day.

As with other classic controllers for Switch Online, the Switch 2 GameCube controller is only available from the My Nintendo Store. However, we now know the pre-order date – and you won't need an invite to get one.

You can pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube controller on May 13 for $64.99. Those who get a Nintendo pre-order invite on May 8 can pre-order the GameCube controller early from May 8 to May 12. However, you'll need to meet Nintendo's strict criteria to get a pre-order invite, which includes clocking 50 hours of Switch playtime before April 2, having a one-year active Switch Online membership, and being signed up for marketing emails.

After some initial confusion, Nintendo has clarified that – like all the other classic Switch Online controllers – the GameCube controller will work outside the NSO app. However, you may encounter issues with some titles. It's also worth noting that the GameCube controller will not work on the original Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo recently shared that it won't be able to meet demand for Switch 2 pre-orders from the My Nintendo Store, and those who receive an invite could receive the console after its release date of June 5. The Japanese company has also seen overwhelming demand in its home country, with over 2.2 million people entering a pre-order invite lottery.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders aren't sold out yet in the US, as stock briefly appears at certain retailers. We also have a surprise trick you can use if you want a Switch 2 pre-order at Walmart.

