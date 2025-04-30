Our top 20 list of best-selling Nintendo Switch 2 items is below. But first, please take a second to appreciate the fact that the #4 from ‘Mario: Fun With Numbers’ overlaps with the #4 spot (Cover Art: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Here’s an interesting stat. According to The Shortcut’s exclusive Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order sales data, the Switch 2 bundled with Mario Kart World sold seven times more units than the standalone console in the United States.

This statistic comes from people like you who purchased a Switch 2 using our links. We pushed 10,000 Switch 2 pre-orders through our links, meaning The Shortcut’s alerts did work. Well, it worked for most of you. The crushing demand means we’re going to keep tracking pre-orders for everyone who still wants one by June 5.

The face of determined US shoppers trying to secure a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order last week (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Switch 2’s price didn’t deter US shoppers

The fact that the Nintendo Switch 2 bundle costs $499 when the standalone Switch 2 costs $449 didn’t deter shoppers in the US. It’s $50 more with the game included, but Mario Kart World costs $80 when bought without the console, so Nintendo may have encouraged people to spend a bit more to save money in the long run.

Surprisingly, the $80 version of Mario Kart World still sold well (it’s #6 on our top 20 list below). This is likely because my followers mentioned that they “settled” for the standalone Switch 2 console in the end, or purposely bought that version and the game separately due to it being easier to purchase.

“I assume that most people want the bundle, said subscriber Rolo in The Shortcut’s Substack Chat. “I'm kinda anxious about this pre-order. I'm considering going for the console only and paying the $30 tax to hopefully increase my chances.”

I just reached out to Rolo in our Substack Chat to see if that strategy was a success.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order sales explained

There’s another reason Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders likely favored the bundle 7:1. According to The Shortcut’s retail sources, US stores were getting more inventory of the bundle in almost every case we checked. So the inventory may have played a role in how many console bundles Nintendo sold since the April 24 pre-order date.

Only four stores in the US have had Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, and only one store, Walmart, has restocked the pre-orders after April 24.

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories accounted for nine of the top 20 pre-ordered products (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Top 20 Nintendo Switch products

In addition to the console, many consumers bought the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories and launch games, according to our data.

Here are the most popular orders:

Nintendo Switch 2 console with Mario Kart World bundle Nintendo Switch 2 console Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller Samsung microSD Express card dbrand Killswitch case for Switch 2 Mario Kart World Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Switch 2 camera Nintendo Switch 2 carrying case Joy-Con 2 Wheel (set of two) Nintendo Switch 2 All-in-One Carrying Case The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch 2 Edition) amiibo - Sidon: The Legend of Zelda Series amiibo - Riju: The Legend of Zelda Series amiibo - Tulin: The Legend of Zelda Series Hori Piranha Plant USB Camera for Switch 2 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch 2 Edition) Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switcvh 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

Walmart was the last store to offer a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order restock (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

When will Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders restock?

We’re constantly tracking the next wave of Switch 2 console pre-orders, especially during Walmart+ Week (I’m on heightened alert, but nothing is guaranteed) and the confirmed My Nintendo Store pre-order on May 8. The fact that Walmart restocked Switch 2 pre-orders last Saturday shows that US retailers are willing to put out fresh inventory if they get cancellations.

I’m still tracking Switch 2 pre-orders in our Substack Chat (for real-time updates) and on the Matt Swider on X account until Nintendo’s June 5 release date.

