To everyone's relief, Nintendo didn't raise the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order price, but the upcoming console's accessories were affected. Due to US tariffs on China, Nintendo Switch 2 accessories have seen an increase of between $5 and $10 – and it looks like Nintendo's beloved amiibo could also be subject to a higher cost.

Listings for the new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Street Fighter 6 amiibo at GameStop and Walmart show prices of $30 to $40. That's a far cry from the $13 MSRP some amiibo used to cost.

We're used to special edition amiibo costing more. However, aside for the Street Fighter 6 amiibo being slightly larger than usual, there's nothing distinctive about the Zelda amiibo, as far as we're aware. Previous Tears of the Kingdom amiibo cost between $15.99 to $19.99.

The price increase seems related to US tariffs on China. Nintendo shifted Switch 2 manufacturing to Vietnam, however, accessories and amiibo are still produced in China.

Here's the amiibo pricing in full:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo

Sidon - $29.99

Riju - $29.99

Yunobo - $29.99

Tulin - $29.99

Street Fighter 6 amiibo

Luke - $39.99

Kimberly - $39.99

Jamie - $39.99

Nintendo revealed that Switch 2 pre-orders in the US will begin on April 24 after a two week delay. The price of the console is unaffected, along with the games. However, accessories – and seemingly amiibo – have gone up in price.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.