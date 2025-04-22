🔥 Nintendo has added Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones to Switch Online

Nintendo has added another game for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers to enjoy. However, you'll need to be signed up to Nintendo's premium Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier to access it.

And that's because the latest game to join Nintendo's ever-growing library of classic titles is Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones. The tactical role-playing game was released on the Game Boy Advance in 2005, and was only the second Fire Emblem game to ever be released internationally.

Fire Emblem has since established itself as a household name, and a valuable IP for Nintendo. However, it's been over two years since the most recent Fire Emblem game was released on Nintendo Switch.

Fire Emblem: Engage was released in January 2023, and its soundtrack has just been added to Nintendo Music. It's more than likely we'll get a brand-new Fire Emblem game for Nintendo Switch 2, though we'll have to wait and see.

Nintendo is continuing to expand its library of classic titles ahead of the Switch 2's launch. Fans can look forward to GameCube titles joining the service on June 5. However, they'll only be available on Nintendo's upcoming console and to Expansion Pack subscribers.

Nintendo recently added three classic Sega Genesis games to its online service. Again, you'll need to subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack to access Sega Genesis games. Regular subscribers can access NES, SNES and Game Boy games.

If you’re interested in the Nintendo Switch 2, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order guide for all the information you need, including links to retailers, pre-order times and our top tips to help you secure the console.

