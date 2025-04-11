🆕 Three Sega Genesis games have been added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack: Streets of Rage, Super Thunder Blade, and ESWAT

Nintendo has added three new Sega Genesis titles for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack users to enjoy. The three games are Streets of Rage, Super Thunder Blade, and ESWAT: City Under Siege.

Streets of Rage was Sega's answer to Capcom’s Final Fight, and the game's success spawned three excellent sequels. Fans were also recently treated to the excellent Streets of Rage 4 after many decades without a follow-up.

As for Super Thunder Blade, it’s a visually impressive arcade shooter where you take control of a high-tech helicopter, while ESWAT: City Under Siege follows the classic side-scrolling, run and gun blueprint that was a staple during the Sega Genesis era.

Sega Genesis games are only available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members, who will no doubt be looking forward to Nintendo GameCube games on Switch 2. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, F-Zero GX, and SoulCalibur 2 will all be available on June 5, featuring enhanced visuals. Sadly, these won't be available on the original Switch.

Nintendo is also selling a wireless GameCube controller. However, currently it's only available to pre-order for those who snagged a Nintendo Switch 2 through the Japanese company's online storefront. Currently, you need an invite to do so.

Nintendo has promised that the entire Nintendo Switch Online library will be playable on Nintendo Switch 2, which is a huge relief. This is the first time Nintendo isn't starting its Virtual Console-style service from scratch, giving retro gaming fans plenty to play.

