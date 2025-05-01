📈 Xbox Series X|S consoles, games, and accessories are undergoing a significant price increase

💰 The 2TB Xbox Series X now costs $729.99, up $130, while the 1TB model has risen to $599.99, a $100 increase

😬 New first-party games will cost $79.99 this holiday, with digital and physical versions affected, though Game Pass prices remain unchanged

🤔 Xbox controllers and headsets are also impacted, but Microsoft emphasized it will still offer value and flexibility for players

Microsoft has announced that Xbox Series X|S consoles, accessories, and games are increasing in price this holiday season.

The price increase will affect all markets, including the US, and Microsoft has said it will "adjust the pricing of some of our new first-party games starting this holiday season to $79.99".

The updated pricing will apply to both physical and digital versions of games. Microsoft said "different games and expansions will continue to be offered at a variety of price points," in a recent Q&A on the changes.

The news comes after Nintendo sparked controversy with its pricing of Mario Kart World at $80. However, not every first-party game from Nintendo is $80, such as Donkey Kong Bananza, which costs $70.

The Xbox price increase means the 2TB Xbox Series X will cost more than Sony's PS5 Pro at $729.99, an increase of $130. The Xbox Series X 1TB, which launched at $499.99, will now cost $599.99 – a $100 increase.

Similarly, the Xbox Series S, which has remained at $299.99, will now cost $379.99, putting it much closer to the Nintendo Switch 2 price at $449.99.

Xbox controllers are also affected by the price increase, as well as headsets. Thankfully, Xbox Game Pass subscription prices will remain unchanged.

"As of 1st May, we have adjusted recommended retailer pricing for our consoles and controllers worldwide," a Microsoft spokesperson said. "We also expect to adjust the pricing of some of our new, first-party games starting this holiday season to $79.99. Those titles purchased on the Xbox store have the benefit of Xbox Play Anywhere, allowing players to buy once and play on console and PC at no additional cost.

"We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen, and ensuring value for Xbox players."

New Xbox prices

Consoles

Xbox Series S 512GB - $379.99 (was $299.99)

Xbox Series S 1TB - $429.99 (was $349.99)

Xbox Series X Digital - $549.99 (was $449.99)

Xbox Series X - $599.99 (was $499.99)

Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition - $729.99 (was $549.99)

Controllers

Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) - $64.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) - $69.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Special Edition) - $79.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Limited Edition) - $89.99 (was $79.99)

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) - $149.99 (was $139.99)

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) - $199.99 (was $179.99)

Headsets

Xbox Stereo Headset - $64.99

Xbox Wireless Headset - $119.99 (was $109.99)

Will PS5 prices increase next?

It’s almost a guarantee that Sony will raise the price of PS5, games and accessories in the US soon. How long it’ll hold out will remain to be seen, but Sony hasn’t been shy about adjusting its prices when market conditions dictate.

We recently saw Sony increase the price of PS Plus in South and Central America, and Canada was also affected. It also raised the PS5 price in the UK and Europe for the second time.

Due to US tariffs, Nintendo Switch 2 accessories increased in price, and amiibo also became more expensive.

With Microsoft and Nintendo offering $80 games, Sony will how no qualms about matching its competitors, especially Microsoft, which it has comfortably outsold this generation. Watch this space.

Up next: Microsoft is reportedly working on three new Xbox controller prototypes

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.