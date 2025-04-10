(Credit: Andrea Piacquadio/The Shortcut)

😬 Live in South and Central America? You'll soon be seeing a price rise on all tiers of PlayStation Plus, effective April 16.

📈 The base Essential tier is going up to $7.99 a month, $20.99 for three months and $64.99 a year, while the middle Extra tier will be $11.99 a month, $33.99 for three months and $107.99 a year

💰 The top Deluxe tier will be $13.99 a month, $39.99 for three months, and $124.99 for 12 months

🤷‍♂️ Sony has cited “global market conditions” for the price rise, which may be linked to the US tariffs

Unfortunately, Sony has announced an impending PlayStation Plus price hike for folks in Latin America that's set to affect 15 countries.

The countries affected are Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, with the rise coming into effect on April 16. The price will go up from your next billing date, according to Sony.

As for prices, the changes are as follows:

Sony has cited “global market conditions” for these price rises, and has justified them by saying it allows the Japanese company to “continue offering high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription".

It may well be the case that President Trump's tariffs has caused this price rise from Sony on PlayStation Plus – measures that have already seen the Switch 2 pre-order delayed, even if it's unclear whether the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order price will rise as a result.

Sony raised the price of PlayStation Plus substantially in 2023. Some countries were left with a 35% increase, with Sony providing the same reasoning as above: “This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service”.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.