Microsoft is apparently working on three brand new prototypes for Xbox controllers, according to rumors.

As per reputable journalist Jez Corden on the latest episode of the Xbox Two podcast, Microsoft could potentially ship the controllers next year, or with the new Xbox console that’s reported to release sometime in 2027.

Each controller reportedly targets different tiers, with a base controller similar to the current standard Xbox controller with some 'next-gen enhancements', although it’s unclear what those may be.

Next, there is a mid-range option – which hypothetically could be an Elite Series 'Core' model, similar to the baseline Elite level models Microsoft has released in recent times.

The most exciting though is the supposed 'proper Elite Series 3' controller, which Corden notes may have a 'direct to cloud' Wi-Fi connection that's designed to connect to directly to Microsoft’s servers as opposed to a device via Bluetooth for a zero latency connection. The controller will also include a switch that lets you toggle between PC, console and the cloud. The latest Xbox Elite controller, the Series 2, launched in 2019.

Corden was cautious about his prediction and stated he didn't have enough information to make a full report, but he felt it was enough to bring up on the podcast, suggesting that something may well be happening.

This wouldn't be the first news of a new Xbox controller, as had been previously leaked in the FTC vs. Microsoft case back in 2023. Codenamed 'Sebile', internal documentation and slides for the controller showed it would feature the same shape as the current 'Merlin' controller, but with the 'Direct to Cloud' feature, as well as Bluetooth 5.2, and Xbox Wireless 2 connectivity methods.

The rumored Sebile Xbox controller leaked in 2023. (Credit: Microsoft)

It also purportedly featured precision haptic feedback, similar to the PS5 DualSense, as well as an accelerometer. The new controller would feature quieter buttons and thumbsticks, which may also be modular.

Like the Elite Series 2, the 'Sebile' controller was said to have a rechargeable, and swappable battery, as well as having some form of repair and disassembly support, alongside being made of recycled materials with less resin.

The controller was originally rumoured for a May 2024 release, although that has since slipped by. The controller was been spotted again in some recent XCloud documents and by leakers that reaffirmed some of those key features, including haptics and swappable thumbsticks.

