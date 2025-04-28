📈 According to a recent analyst's report, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is first-week Xbox and Steam numbers on PS5

🙌 It has reportedly shifted nearly 120,000 copies on PS5, against just 91,200 on Steam

👍 The game also comes with numerous PS5-specific upgrades and features, such as DualSense integration and support for the console's 3D Audio

💪 PS5 Pro owners can also benefit from boosts in visual fidelity with native 4K and advanced ray-tracing

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has been a roaring success on PS5, selling more copies in its first week than it did on Steam and Xbox.

It’s thought that the latest game to feature Indy has sold 117,200 copies on PS5, against the 91,200 it shifted on Steam in the same time period, according to Alinea analyst Rhys Elliott.

In addition, while it has apparently been played by more than five million Xbox players, a lot of those folks may have felt it unnecessary to purchase the game outright, given it has been on Xbox Game Pass since launch.

Intriguingly, the PS5 version features some notable upgrades and benefits over the Xbox version that take advantage of some of the console's unique features. This includes integrating the PS5 DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

In addition, the LED light around the controller's touchpad can change colour, depending on the in-game action. It'll turn yellow when you enter combat, pulse yellow if enemies are looking for Indy, and pulse red if you're low on health.

The game also benefits from optimization for the console's SSD, allowing for faster streaming and loading, and a selective installer that prioritizes the language your console is set to. Moreover, it also supports the PS5's 3D Tempest Audio for more immersive audio with supported headsets.

Those with a PS5 Pro can also benefit from the game's enhanced label, so they can take advantage of higher and more consistent frame rates, as well as native 4K output with advanced ray-tracing features.

The release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is part of a growing effort from Microsoft to port some of the best Xbox games over to PlayStation, with Forza Horizon 5 as one of the other latest entries. It seems to be paying off, as both Xbox games dominated the PS5 pre-order charts ahead of release.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.