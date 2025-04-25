👏 A new PlayStation 5 update restores 30th Anniversary themes, allowing you to customize your PS5 UI with classic PlayStation looks

A new PlayStation 5 update has finally brought back the 30th Anniversary PS5 themes.

Thanks to overwhelming demand, players can customize their console UI with the classic look of the original PlayStation, PS2, PS3, or PS4. The feature can be accessed under the Settings menu, and then Appearance.

The 30th Anniversary PS5 themes are the closest thing we'll get to genuine customization options on PlayStation 5, as Sony has admitted it isn't planning to create any dedicated themes in the future. Instead, players can choose from a selection of dynamic backgrounds for the PS5 Hub page.

The new PS5 update also adds "audio focus", which lets you increase immersion with presets that amplify soft sounds to meet your hearing preferences. For example, you can make it easier to distinguish footsteps, in-game character dialogue, or voices in party chat.

There are four presets to choose from: Boost Low Pitch, Boost Voices, Boost High Pitch, and Boost Quiet Sounds.

To enable audio focus, go to [Settings] > [Sound] > [Volume] > [Audio Focus]. Audio focus can also be accessed from the Control Center, so you can easily adjust your settings during gameplay.

Audio focus is only available when using headphones and isn't supported for HDMI connections through TV, AV receivers or soundbars.

The new update is rolling out now to all users and comes shortly after Sony revealed the release date for one of its biggest upcoming PS5 games, Ghost of Yotei. The sequel to Ghost of Tsushima releases on October 2, and there’s various deluxe and collector editions available.

