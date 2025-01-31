(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

😢 Don’t expect any new PS5 themes in the future

😫 Sony has said it doesn’t have any plans to make any more PlayStation 5 themes

😍 However, it’s making the limited edition 30th anniversary PlayStation themes permanent

🙏 Sony said the themes will return in the next few months

Sony has clarified that it doesn’t have any plans to create new PS5 themes, despite tremendous demand from users.

However, there is some good news to celebrate for those who enjoy customizing their PS5 console. Sony has said it will make its limited edition PlayStation 30th Anniversary themes a permanent feature in the future.

In a post on X, the Japanese company said: “Thank you for the fantastic response to the classic PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PS4 limited-time console themes, which will be leaving tomorrow.

(Credit: The Shortcut)

“Due to the positive response on these 4 themes, we’re doing some work behind the scenes to bring these special designs back in the months ahead.”

It’s unclear why Sony is removing the PS5 themes only to bring them back, but at least those who have enjoyed giving their console a retro feel can look forward to the themes returning.

Unfortunately, Sony made its stance clear on releasing more PS5 themes in a reply to its own post.

“While there aren’t plans to create additional themes in the future, we're excited to keep celebrating legacy PlayStation hardware with you all.”

The decision seems like an odd one, especially as the PS3, PS4, PSP and PS Vita were all capable of displaying themes. Sony has also shown that themes are possible on PS5 and the demand from gamers is palpable. Maybe one day we’ll get PS5 themes, but don’t hold out much hope.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.