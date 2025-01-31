🚗 Forza Horizon 5 is coming to PS5 this spring

🏆 The game is one of the best-selling and highest rated games on Xbox

🤝 Microsoft is slowly bringing more high-profile exclusives to PS5

📅 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is also set to release on PS5 in spring

Microsoft is bringing one of the best Xbox games to PS5 this spring. Forza Horizon 5 is coming to Sony’s console and will allow Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S players to race with and against PlayStation 5 players.

Rumors have circulated for a while that the game would arrive on PS5, with initial leaks suggesting a September release last year. However, Forza Horizon 5 will bring its unique brand of open-world racing to PlayStation this spring, which falls between March 20 and June 21.

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the best-selling and highly rated games on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The game is also available on PC, but the idea of Forza coming to PS5 would have been unthinkable only a few years ago.

Microsoft began bringing its exclusive titles to PlayStation last year, with Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush and Grounded all releasing on PS5. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is also coming to PlayStation 5 in the spring, which was the biggest Xbox game to release last year.

The move seems to be paying off for Microsoft, even though it’s diminished the appeal of its hardware, which continues to decline. Sea of Thieves became the number one selling game on PlayStation, and Microsoft was the no.1 video game publisher in December.

Forza Horizon 5’s upcoming PS5 release suggests that other marquee Xbox games will be heading to PS5 imminently. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is heavily rumored to be the next big shock announcement, and Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently reiterated that there are no red lines anymore.

Spencer has already pledged Microsoft’s support for Nintendo Switch 2, so expect to see notable Xbox games on Nintendo’s next system when it releases later this year. He also said that a new Xbox console will focus on hardware capabilities, not exclusive games.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.