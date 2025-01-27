📅 PS5 exclusive Rise of the Ronin is coming to PC in March

PlayStation consoles used to be the home of countless exclusive titles that you couldn’t find anywhere else, but that’s changed with the PS5.

To maximize the return on investment, Sony and other video game publishers have moved away from the traditional model of console exclusives, choosing to release games on other platforms, particularly PC.

The latest game to break free from the confines of console exclusivity is Rise of the Ronin, which released on PS5 on March 22, 2024. Developer Team Ninja confirmed the game is coming to Steam on March 11, and will include various enhancements such as 4K and 8K resolutions, and support for ultrawide monitors.

Rise of the Ronin received favorable review scores when it released and achieved a Metacritic score of 76 after 129 critic reviews.

It means the list of genuine PS5 exclusives this generation is barely worth mentioning with only Astro Bot, Astro’s Playroom, Demon’s Souls and Destruction AllStars worth mentioning.

For a console that’s approaching its fifth year on sale, only having a handful of exclusive games would be unthinkable even a generation ago.

It seems like Nintendo is the only company sticking to the traditional model of using exclusive games to sell its hardware. And if anyone has shown that the model can be successful, it’s Nintendo. The Japanese company has a treasure trove of popular IP at its disposal and characters like Mario, Luigi, Link, Samus Aran, are all capable of driving sales.

Microsoft has been at the forefront of publishing games elsewhere, bringing several of the best Xbox games to PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Xbox head Phil Spencer has already confirmed the company will support the Nintendo Switch 2, and that more of its flagship titles will be released elsewhere, including Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, which is coming to PS5 this spring.

