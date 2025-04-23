🙌 Sony has announced the release date for Ghost of Yōtei, the highly anticipated follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima

📆 Pre-orders go live on May 2, with three versions of the game up for pre-order

👏 This includes a standard version, Digital Deluxe, and Collector's Edition that comes with lots of physical and digital goodies

⏰ The actual game itself is released on October 2, so there’s a little bit of a wait

Sony has announced that Ghost of Yōtei, the long-awaited follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima, is coming to PS5 this October.

The game is specifically set to launch on October 2, 2025, and Sony provided a new trailer, entitled The Onryō’s List, to mark the occasion. Sony shared more details about the game’s story in the announcement below:

Sixteen years ago in the heart of Ezo (called Hokkaido in present day), a gang of outlaws known as the Yōtei Six took everything from Atsu. They killed her family and left her for dead, pinned to a burning ginkgo tree outside her home. But Atsu survived. She learned to fight, to kill, and to hunt, and after years away she has returned to her home with a list of six names: The Snake, The Oni, The Kitsune, The Spider, The Dragon, and Lord Saito. One by one, she’s hunting them down to avenge her family, armed with the same katana used to pin her to that burning tree all those years ago. But while Atsu’s story begins with vengeance, she’ll find there’s more to her journey than just revenge. As she explores Ezo, Atsu will meet unlikely allies and forge connections that help give her a new sense of purpose.

Sony has added some clever new mechanics with Ghost of Yōtei, with more freedom for open world exploration and a choice of which Yōtei Six member you wish to hunt down first based on the leads you follow as the game unfolds.

You can also build a campfire anywhere you wish to, and you'll find “unexpected dangers and peaceful reprieves (including some returning activities from Tsushima)” according to Sony.

Pre-orders for Ghost of Yōtei begin next week on May 2 at 10am Eastern. There are multiple versions of the game available, including a Collector's Edition, and all come with pre-order bonuses.

Regardless of which version you get, you'll receive an in-game mask and seven PSN avatars featuring concept art of Atsu and each member of the Yōtei Six at launch.

The game's standard edition retails for $69.99, while the Digital Deluxe is $79.99, and gives you in-game bonuses such as The Snake's armor set, as well as an alternate dye option for your starting armor. You’ll also receive a unique color for your horse and saddle dye, plus Charms, a gold sword kit and an early unlock of Traveler’s Maps, which allow you to find statues throughout the world to upgrade your skills.

(Credit: Sony)

Then, there is the Collector's Edition, for which the price is unknown, but Sony says it'll be revealed at a later date. With it, you get all the pre-order bonuses and in-game items from the Digital Deluxe, as well as a replica model of Atsu's Ghost mask. This measures roughly six-inches in all directions, and is made of resin.

The mask is identical in scale to Jin's mask from the Ghost of Tsushima Collector’s Edition, so you can have both side by side.

With the Collector's Edition, you also get a replica of Atsu's sash with all six members of the Yōtei Six on, as well as a replica of the Tsuba from Atsu's katana wth its own stand. Sony also says this Collector's Edition comes with a pouch of coins and instructions to play Zeni Hajiki, a game of skill that's playable inside Ghost of Yōtei, as well as a foldable papercraft ginkgo tree complete with a wolf at its base, and a set of four art cards.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.