After a few weeks of leaks and unearthed screenshots, Bethesda has unveiled the shiny new The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered in a video posted this afternoon.

The remastered Oblivion is, as expected, made in partnership between Bethesda and Virtuos, and is a new version of the title remade from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5.

Interestingly, this makes it the first Bethesda game to run on an engine separate from the studio's own proprietary Creation Engine. Nevertheless, the remastered Oblivion still features parts of the original game's engine to keep it close to the original for a faithful remake.

As leakers suggested, there have been wholesale improvements to the title's sound and visual effects for added realism, as well as changes to the UI and levelling system to make it more akin to modern RPGs. You can even sprint, unlike in the original game.

Both of Oblivion's expansions – The Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine – are also included with the remaster, for a complete experience right out of the gate.

We're not sure what the game's mod support will be like on PC, but given that Bethesda has usually been quite generous in allowing players to add their own things into games in the past, it shouldn’t be ruled out.

The game is available to play right now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PS5, and costs $50. It’s also free to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.