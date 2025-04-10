🥳 Sony has introduced animated PS5 themes for the 'Welcome Hub,' featuring games like Demon’s Souls and God of War: Ragnarok

😢 However, the themes are limited to the Welcome Hub and do not extend to other menu screens

👉 Players can access the new themes by navigating to the Welcome Hub's Backgrounds tab under 'Games.'

😭 Sony plans to bring back the PlayStation 30th Anniversary themes but has no current plans for additional PS5 themes.

Sony has rolled out several animated PS5 themes, finally giving players a way to customize their console. However, they're not quite what many had hoped for as the themes only apply to PS5's 'Welcome Hub'.

The Welcome Hub contains several customizable widgets that display key information like your PlayStation Trophy count, controller battery life, and how much console storage you have left. Six themes had previously been available, but now Sony has added a selection of game-specific animated backgrounds, similar to those found on the Xbox Series X|S.

The new animated themes include popular games like Astro Bot, Demon’s Souls, God of War: Ragnarok, Ghost of Tsushima, and upcoming PS5 games like Days Gone Remastered and Ghost of Yotei.

To check if you can access the backgrounds (they're rolling out to players now) simply go to the Welcome Hub, click on the Backgrounds tab, then select ‘Games.’

While the new PS5 themes add a fresh look to the Welcome Hub, they don't extend to the rest of the PlayStation 5's menu screens. This limitation will disappoint some players, but at this point it's better than nothing.

Sony still hasn't brought the PlayStation 30th Anniversary themes back, which did offer custom icons, sounds and a boot screen. While they're set to return at an undisclosed date, the Japanese company has also made its stance clear on releasing more PS5 themes.

“While there aren’t plans to create additional themes in the future, we're excited to keep celebrating legacy PlayStation hardware with you all,” Sony said on X.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.