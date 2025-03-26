📈 Xbox games are dominating PS5 pre-order charts

Microsoft is releasing two previously exclusive Xbox games on PS5 in April – and PlayStation fans are pre-ordering both titles in droves.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Forza Horizon 5 top the PlayStation Store pre-order charts, including the $99.99 premium editions. The games are ahead of notable PS5 exclusives Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and the recently announced Days Gone Remastered.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle comes to PS5 on April 17, four months after launching on the Xbox Series X|S and PC. Forza Horizon 5 will be released on April 29, four years after the game arrived on Microsoft consoles.

Despite both games being available elsewhere and free to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, Microsoft will be pleased that PS5 gamers are still interested.

Microsoft's strategy of putting its games on rival platforms remains controversial. The decision has clearly had a negative impact on hardware sales and understandably raises questions about why anyone would buy an Xbox console if Microsoft's games are available elsewhere.

However, Microsoft will undoubtedly be pleased with the sales of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Forza Horizon 5, particularly as the latter title is four years old. Microsoft takes a 70% cut of the profit it makes from selling software on Sony's console (Sony takes 30%), which it's said will be reinvested in creating more compelling games for Xbox fans.

Microsoft has also reiterated that it is working on a next-generation console and heavily hinted at an Xbox handheld. However, Microsoft has backtracked heavily on several previous statements, so it isn't a surprise that some fans remain pessimistic.

Microsoft recently said there are "no red lines" as to which Xbox games will come to PS5. Xbox head Phil Spencer has also said Microsoft is looking forward to supporting the Nintendo Switch 2 when it releases.

For now, Microsoft's strategy is paying off. But the long-term future of the Xbox brand still seems up in the air. We'll have to wait until a new Xbox console releases to find out whether putting its exclusive games on other systems was worth it.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.